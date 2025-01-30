Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid

Cobra Kai Season 6: New Part 3 Sneak Peek, Preview Images Released

With the final fight set for Feb. 13th, here's a new clip from Netflix's Ralph Macchio and William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3.

With only two weeks to go until a return to the Valley brings one final fight, there was no way that Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 would be left out of today's "Next on Netflix 2025" celebration. With the Ralph Macchio and William Zabka-starring "Karate Kid" sequel series set for its final run on Feb. 13th, we're a trio of preview images – not too shabby, right? What's that? You say that you were hoping for more? How does a new clip sound? Because that's exactly what we have waiting for you above…

Cobra Kai Co-Creator on Dividing Final Season Schedule

Before fielding questions during a social media Q&A, Hurwitz addressed the question that he's been getting a lot lately: "Why don't you drop the rest of S6 right NOW, you idiot?!?!?" The series co-creator offered, "Because the rest of the episodes aren't finished yet, unfortunately. Yes, we finished filming a couple months ago, but a lot more work needs to be done before an episode is ready for your eyes. Editing. Coloring. Visual Effects. Sound Design. ADR. Recording the score with an orchestra. Sound mixing. Etc. And that's all before the show gets dubbed and subtitled in dozens of languages for audiences all around the world," Hurwtiz shared, offering an honest rundown of just how much went into -and is still going into – post-production. "We know that for some of you, it's been frustrating to only have 5 episodes to watch so far. It's frustrating for us, too, because we know the adventure ahead, and we're dying for you to experience it!"

"At the end of the day, we (including our partners) had a choice when it came to the release. 1) Wait until 2025 for audiences to get more Cobra Kai. Or 2) Get the episodes out to audiences much sooner — in batches — as soon as they were ready," Hurwitz continued, offering some insight into the thinking behind the release schedule decision. "Because of the delay between seasons, we all chose the latter and designed each drop with that release in mind. This first drop was the appetizer — the road to the tournament ahead, complete with a few cliffhangers for good measure. :) As for the second and third, you'll unfortunately need to wait a bit longer to see what we have in store. (Drop 2 was recently moved up to November 15th!)."

Hurwitz continued, "The viewing experience is going to be different for different kinds of viewers. Some fans are going to most enjoy the long goodbye — three drops of five, the sooner the better, with time in between to build anticipation. Others will feel off-balance without their usual fix of 10 to mainline. And some won't be satisfied unless they're able to gorge all 15 episodes at once and see how it all ends. All points of view are valid. There's no wrong way to enjoy the show!" The show's co-creator ended his message to the fans with a promise: "All I can promise is that the final 10 episodes are unlike any you've seen before while still being badass and funny and nostalgic and karate-filled. I know you're going to love it!"

Hey Cobras! I've been buried in post production lately, but appreciate all the Season 6 love! Have some time for a Q & A today, so let's do this! To kick things off, I'll answer the question I've been asked the most lately… Q: Why don't you drop the rest of S6 right NOW, you… — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) August 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Joining Macchio & Zabka on the final run are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. Lewis Tan, Patrick Luwis, and Rayna Vallandingham have also joined the cast.

