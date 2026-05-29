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Federal Judge Shuts Down Kennedy Center Closure, Trump Name Change

Earlier today, a federal judge's ruling gave the Trump Administration two weeks to remove Trump's name from the Kennedy Center building.

Article Summary Federal Judge Christopher Cooper ordered Trump’s name removed from the Kennedy Center within two weeks.

Cooper also blocked the Trump Administration’s planned two-year Kennedy Center closure with a preliminary injunction.

The ruling said the Kennedy Center board relied on one-sided information and failed to weigh its legal duties.

Renovations may proceed, but any Kennedy Center shutdown must be reconsidered after a fuller board review.

Nearly four months after Donald Trump announced that the renamed Trump Kennedy Center ("The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts") would be closing down for two years, beginning on July 4th, 2026, in order for it to undergo a "complete rebuilding," U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper has hit the Trump Administration with two big legal losses. First up, Judge Cooper ordered Kennedy Center officials to remove Trump's name from the building within two weeks, referring back to the 1964 federal law that prohibits anyone but Congress from changing the center's name. "Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it," Cooper wrote in his finding. In addition, Cooper granted a request for a preliminary injunction to temporarily block Trump from taking further action toward closing the center.

Judge Cooper ruled that the Kennedy Center board's decision in March to close the center was "based its decision on an insufficient, one-sided presentation of information and neglected to consider the full range of its statutory obligations and potential adverse consequences of closure on programming and memorial functions." The renovations are allowed to move forward, but regarding closing the center, Judge Cooper noted that the board should "come to this decision anew after independently balancing its multiple obligations to the Center in a prudent fashion."

"In honor of the 250th Anniversary of our Country, whereupon we will simultaneously begin Construction of the new and spectacular Entertainment Complex," Trump posted on social media back in February, adding that financing for the project is reportedly "completed, and fully in place!" Trump continued, "This important decision, based on input from many Highly Respected Experts, will take a tired, broken, and dilapidated Center, one that has been in bad condition, both financially and structurally for many years, and turn it into a World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment, far better than it has ever been before. America will be very proud of its new and beautiful Landmark for many generations to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Citing recommendations from a one-year review by "Contractors, Musical Experts, Art Institutions, and other Advisors and Consultants," the options reportedly included a complete shutdown until renovations were complete, or a partial shutdown that would allow construction to take place around performances, requiring a long time to complete. "I have determined that The Trump Kennedy Center, if temporarily closed for Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding, can be, without question, the finest Performing Arts Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World," Trump continued. "In other words, if we don't close, the quality of Construction will not be nearly as good, and the time to completion, because of interruptions with Audiences from the many Events using the Facility, will be much longer. The temporary closure will produce a much faster and higher quality result!"

He added, "Based on these findings, and totally subject to Board approval, I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment Operations for an approximately two year period of time, with a scheduled Grand Reopening that will rival and surpass anything that has taken place with respect to such a Facility before."

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