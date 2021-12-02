Cobra Kai Shares Season 4 All Valley Karate Championship Schedule

By now, fans of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai, know just how desperate things have become heading into the fourth season of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series. With the All Valley Karate Tournament inching closer, Thomas Ian Griffith returns as Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) to offer Kreese (Martin Kove) some serious support putting an end to his LaRusso/Lawrence problem. Which means that life is about to get a lot messier for Daniel's (Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny's (Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos unless they can work together. Because this time, there's more than just a trophy on the line and bragging rights. It's about the heart and soul of the community, meaning it's time for new alliances, new students, and (of course) new conflicts. Now with less than a month to go until it all gets underway, Netflix has released an official "schedule" for the Under-18 All Valley 51st Karate Championship (though we have a feeling these dates might just coincide with some special previews of what's to come). On December 9th, training gets underway with tournament registration set for December 13. From there, we have team photos happening on December 15, and then on New Year's Eve? Oh, it's on…

Now here's more of what viewers can expect when Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres on December 31, 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfQ3EQl_W98)

Here's a look back at the teaser that laid it all out for the viewers when it comes to the All-Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | All Valley Karate Tournament Promo | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8eRMQtjCBE)

Cobra Kai Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.