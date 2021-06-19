Conan: Jack Black's Final Ep Prep; Fav SDCC #ConanCon Cold Opens

It's hard to believe that it's been seven months since late-night host Conan O'Brien announced that he would be ending his critically-acclaimed ten-year run on TBS's award-winning nightly talk show Conan in June 2021. In its wake, O'Brien and HBO Max are teaming up for a brand new, weekly variety series (with Conan Without Borders specials still expected to air on TBS). But for now, there's still the big goodbye set for next Thursday with actor, comedian & musician Jack Black sitting down as Conan's final guest. Now viewers are getting a look at just how well-prepared Black is for his sit-down. And by "well-prepared," we mean a whole lot of blank note pages.

So with Conan set to shuffle off late-night's programming coil for good with a one-hour finale on Thursday, June 24, here's a look at Black in panic mode:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jack Black Prepares To Be The Final Guest On CONAN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcI1AUxJ4sQ)

"In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.' I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription," said O'Brien about ending his late-night run. Now here's a look at a clip from earlier this week when Conan and Andy revisit the show's journeys to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), focusing on their favorite #ConanCon cold opens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Conan Revisits His Favorite #ConanCon Cold Opens – CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrlxC8yC1aY&t=22s)

"28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television," said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, and truTV. "We're incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the 'Conan Without Borders' specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family." For Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO, and HBO Max, the pairing of O'Brien and the streaming service feels like a perfect fit. "Conan's unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can't wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week," explained Bloys.