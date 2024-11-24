Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles, prime video

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Confirms 2025 Release Window, Praises Haas

During this weekend's Creation Entertainment event, Jensen Ackles confirmed June 2025 for Prime Video's Countdown and praised Derek Haas.

Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki were joined this weekend by Jeffrey Dean Morgan for Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Orlando." While the event has a heavy focus on Supernatural, they're also great resources for updates on the other projects that the stars are working on. In this case, we got an update from Ackles regarding Derek Haas' (NBC's "Chicago" franchise) and Amazon MGM Studios' Countdown. Earlier this week, Ackles shared some great behind-the-scenes looks at his upcoming Prime Video series – and now, he's sharing its release window. While addressing a wide range of topics, Ackles shared that he was excited to be working with Haas because of the filmmaker's reputation as a storyteller before noting that Countdown is expected to hit screens in June 2025.

Here's a look at the confirmation – with big thanks to Fangasm for the site's amazing coverage and getting the word out:

"Quick little update on set. We are well on our way here and having a blast. That's what it's all about! Happy Friday folks. Stay tuned for more," Ackles wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from earlier this week, offering some great behind-the-scenes looks at how filming is going with the Prime Video series:

Prime Video's Countdown kicks off following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions. The cast includes Ackles, Eric Dane (Euphoria), Jessica Camacho (S.W.A.T.), Violett Bean (Death and Other Details, God Friended Me), Uli Latukefu (Young Rock, MaXXXine), and Elliot Knight (The Boys, Life Sentence).

For Haas, Countdown is the first project stemming from his overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios following his departure from Wolf Entertainment. After joining The Boys during its third season, Ackles signed a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for Chaos Machine Productions – his company with his wife, Danneel Ackles. Along with having created the series, Haas will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

