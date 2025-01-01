Posted in: Max, TV, Warner Animation Group | Tagged: Benjamin Byron Davis, Creative Commandos, Rupert Thorne

Creature Commandos: Benjamin Byron Davis on Thorne/DCU Future & More

Creature Commandos star Benjamin Byron Davis spoke with Bleeding Cool about Alan Tudyk, Rupert Thorne's DCU future, and much more.

With Batman crime bosses like Carmine Falcone and Sal Maroni being more prominent in recent years in the lore, it feels like Rupert Thorne became the odd man out since the character's creation in DC's Detective Comics #469 by Steve Englehart and Walt Simonson. The character, who was one of the few foes of the Caped Crusader without superpowers, was prominently featured in Eric Radomski and Bruce W. Timm's Batman: The Animated Series and voiced by the late John Vernon. The character was set to make his live-action debut in Tim Burton's Batman (1989) but was replaced by Jack Palance's Carl Grissom. Benjamin Byron Davis will make the character's first animated appearance in a non-Batman-centric TV series with the Max animated series Creature Commandos. The actor, who's worked in live-action and animated worlds, spoke to Bleeding Cool about making the most of his limited screen time given the reduced episodes in a typical season of a streaming series, sharing scenes with Alan Tudyk (Doctor Phosphorus) if creator James Gunn has bigger plans in store, and if he thinks we'll see an on-screen adaptation of Red Dead Redemption any time soon.

Creature Commandos Star Benjamin Byron Davis on "Not Fumbling" During His Scenes, Alan Tudyk, and 'Red Dead Redemption'

Bleeding Cool: What was the biggest challenge for taking a role like this?

If there is one, it knows we're at the tip of an iceberg. I'm working for an artist (like James Gunn) who's at the top of his game, and he's assembled this amazing cast of 'Creature Commandos' is mind-boggling. The biggest challenge is making sure that for the little time I carry the football, I don't fumble.

Did you do any group sessions, or did you all record in isolation?

We got the bulk of it done in a single day, and I was in a booth with engineers. Alan Tudyk was in another booth. I don't know if we're on the same property, and James was remote. Since lockdown, we've all gotten accustomed to this kind of environment. I got to work opposite Alan, which was a thrill because I've admired his work for so long, and I shared a couple of scenes with him, a real honor and thrill.

There is speculation about how big a role Rupert Thorne will have beyond 'Creature Commandos' in the greater DCU that James has planned. Have you been told anything beyond this series, or were you told to keep things close to your chest? It's been confirmed that Frank Grillo's Rick Flagg Sr has that expanded role in multiple projects, including the upcoming 'Superman.' Will Thorne have that reverse connective tissue on the villainous side?

I'll say, "I'm wondering, too." I don't know [laughs], and to be perfectly honest, I do not know what's in store. I can tell you that when I showed up in September, the first time I got to see the character was when I showed up to do some pickups, which is stuff like chewing food, puffing on a cigar, and whatever. That was the first time I got to see the character design, and to see how closely hued to my appearance he seemed certainly made me quite delighted. I don't know the answer to the question. I don't know what James has in store, but I know that if he wants me to read a phone book, I'm going to show up. I hope there's more to do. I don't know if there is, although I assume if I did know, I wouldn't be allowed to say, but I can tell you, "I don't know" and "I'm hopeful."

Shifting gears, has there been any traction as far as expanding the 'Red Dead Redemption' universe to TV or film? There are always reports that this may or may not happen. Can you shed any light if there's anything in development or something circling the wagon on something real?

I don't know how much light I can shed. I certainly have heard quite a bit, don't misunderstand me, nothing from Rockstar. I've heard plenty of people talking about it, I can say from my vantage point, it seems to me, first, Rockstar Games with the release of Red Dead Redemption was the highest-grossing entertainment release of all time. It held that title until (the film) 'Avengers Endgame' [2019].

The question of "What does Rockstar need with an adaptation of their properties?" is interesting a question. The other thing is, if I'm looking at it, the Rockstar's IP is the easiest to sell or to create a film from would be from the 'Grand Theft Auto' series. I expect there is no shortage of suitors that have gone to Rockstar over the years begging to do something in the 'Grand Theft Auto' world, and it still hasn't happened.

I can say there are a few things I've been a part of [that] I felt so confident we told the story as well as we could tell it, and I wonder what there is to do beyond that. The short version of that answer is "I don't know" and "I don't know that it's necessary." The game is there, and it's not just that; it's two titles that feel like one. That said, if they want to do it, I hope there's something for me to do within it. There are a lot of people who wonder about it, but my feeling is Rockstar loathes to relinquish control over the narratives they tell, and given how well they tell those stories, I understand that.

Creature Commandos, which also stars Indira Varma, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, Zoë Chao, and David Harbour, airs on Thursdays on Max.

