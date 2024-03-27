Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: alan tudyk, creature commandos, exclusive, harley quinn, interview, max

Creature Commandos "Some of the Best Writing" Tudyk Has Read All Year

Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) spoke with Bleeding Cool and provided updates on Harley Quinn Season 5 and James Gunn's Creature Commandos.

Alan Tudyk is one of the most versatile live-action and voice-over actors in the industry today, making his mark in several franchises across pop culture in his nearly three-decade career. With over 150 credits to his name, Tudyk's been involved with the DC, Marvel, and Star Wars universes, bringing life to characters on Rogue One (2016), Big Hero 6: The Series, M.O.D.O.K., Rick & Morty, Doom Patrol, Batman: The Audio Adventures, Harley Quinn and the upcoming Creature Commandos. While promoting his work on his live-action series in Syfy's Resident Alien, Tudyk provided an update on his work on season five of Harley Quinn with a nudge and a wink to how far in advance voiceover work gets done and his upcoming work in James Gunn's Creature Commandos.

The animated series features an all-star ensemble built on a similar premise to Suicide Squad where Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) assembles a black ops team of reluctant enhanced superbeings to do her bidding but with a monstrous spin. The series stars Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr), Maria Bakalova (Princess Ilana Roslovic), Indira Varma (Bride of Frankenstein), Zoë Chao (Nina Mazursky), Tudyk (Doctor Phosphorus), David Harbor (Eric Frankenstein), Sean Gunn, Anya Chalotra (Circe) and Steve Agee (John Economos). Davis and Agee are reprising their roles from Gunn's Max series Peacemaker and 2016's The Suicide Squad.

Alan Tudyk on Harley Quinn Season 5, Creature Commandos

Are you recording season five on Harley Quinn, and is there anything you can tell us about the upcoming season?

Tudyk: Yes, I am, or I already have. I don't know…like these people are confusing. You must do it so far in advance that I almost feel like we were announced that we were picked up, and I was like, "I think we already shot it," or "We haven't shot it yet and writing it, and I haven't read a single thing." It's one of those two. Either, I've already done it, and I'm happy with it, or I have no idea what we're doing in that way. I'm looking forward to voice-wise the DC show 'Creature Commandos' that James Gunn wrote for Max. Now, it's going to come out at the end of this year, I think. Oh, man!

Did you complete it?

Yes, I have, and that was some of the best writing I've read all year; all last year, when we recorded it, it was…I can't wait to see it. It's a fantastic cast, and it's what James Gunn does well, which is making these comic book characters that have…some of them are quirky characters that you're like, "What?!" They actually wrote a comic book about this guy like Polka-Dot Man from 'Peacemaker,' but he takes these characters that are, or B-characters in the comic books and puts them front and center like Rocket Raccoon [from 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy'] and shines a light on them in their beautiful, funny and tragic and it's just great.

Creature Commandos is slated for release in late 2024.

