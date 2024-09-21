Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, frank grillo, james gunn, peacemaker, superman

Frank Grillo on James Gunn's "Groundbreaking" New DCU; Rick Flag Sr.

Frank Grillo (Long Gone Heroes) spoke with Bleeding Cool about James Gunn's pitch for Rick Flag Sr. in the "groundbreaking" New DCU.

Frank Grillo has been a jack-of-all-trades everyman in the action world while also flexing his versatility as a dramatic actor, whether you need a heroic, stoic lead or a fierce, menacing villain – ever since his debut in 1993's Deadly Rivals. He's appeared in everything across film and television, from science fiction, soaps, comedies, action, dramas, procedurals, and even superhero franchises. Grillo's taking on an opportunity to take charge as Rick Flag Sr. under DC Studios' Peter Safran and James Gunn's new DC Universe. While promoting his latest Lionsgate film, Long Gone Heroes, the star spoke to Bleeding Cool about how the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director contacted him to lay out his plans for the character, which include appearances in the upcoming second season of Peacemaker, the animated Creature Commandos and the 2025 Superman feature film with David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Frank Grillo Recalls James Gunn's Rick Flag Pitch

Bleeding Cool: You're in the fold in the new James Gunn DC Universe for Warner Bros, and you're playing Rick Flag, Sr in multiple projects. How much is James factoring your character into his vision of DC, and in what capacity since you're in 'Peacemaker,' 'Creature Commandos,' and 'Superman?'

The only thing I can say is Rick Flag Sr is a huge part of the DC universe, not unlike Sam Jackson in the Marvel Universe. That was from the beginning of when James reached out to me before he called my agents and he said, "This is the plan we have, and this is what we'd like you to be involved." I said, "Bro, you don't have to send me a script. I trust you; whatever it's going to be, I'm excited about." It's been an amazing year. They are doing some dynamic, groundbreaking things with DC and I'm excited for everyone to see it.

How do you compare playing Rick and the depth you're getting into compared to what you've done before?

As far as this super world, there's a lot of background. There's a lot that I've gotten the opportunity to get from James [Gunn]. It's pretty deep, and it reinforces what I'm doing. Like I said, it's so different than what I've done in the past.

Long Gone Heroes, which also stars Josh Hutcherson, Eden Brolin, Mekhi Phifer, Melissa Leo, and Andy Garcia, is available in theaters, on-demand and digital.

