Creepshow Reportedly Done After 4 Seasons; Blu-Ray Box Set Planned

Shudder and Greg Nicotero's Creepshow has reportedly ended its run after four seasons and two specials, with a Blu-ray box set for November.

Unfortunately, it looks like there will be no new season of executive producer and showrunner Greg Nicotero's Creepshow for the Halloween season. Earlier today, Variety reported exclusively that AMC Networks' Shudder would not be bringing back the horror anthology for a fifth season. Initially hitting screens in 2019, Creephow would go on to run for four seasons (23 episodes) and two specials, with the fourth and now final season airing in 2023. But there is a silver lining along with the news – especially for those of you with a renewed interest in owning physical media. A special Blu-ray box set of the anthology series' complete run is set to drop later this year, with "Creepshow Complete Series" expected on November 11th.

Based on George A. Romero's iconic 1982 horror-comedy classic, Creepshow is still the most fun you'll ever have being scared. A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page… Over the course of its run, the horror anthology series included a who's who of famous faces, including Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, Tobin Bell, David Arquette, Tricia Helfer, Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Davison, Anna Camp, Josh McDermitt, Keith David, Ashley Laurence, Ali Larter, C. Thomas Howell, Denise Crosby, Ted Raimi, Molly Ringwald, Justin Long, D'Arcy Carden, and many more.

Shudder's Creepshow Season 4 was produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers, and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers, and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer for Striker Entertainment; Steven St. Arnaud is also a producer.

