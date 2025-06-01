Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: ron killings, wrestling

Ron Killings (aka R-Truth) Exits WWE After Epic 17-Year Run

Beloved wrestler Ron Killings announces WWE departure via X after seventeen years with the company, shocking fans of the multi-talented former champion.

Article Summary Ron Killings (R-Truth) announces WWE departure after 17 years, shocking the pro wrestling community

Killings' versatility, comedic timing, and professionalism made him a valuable asset to WWE programming

Multiple championship reigns in WWE and TNA highlight Killings' successful wrestling career

Future prospects for Killings appear promising, with likely interest from all major promotions

Professional wrestling veteran Ron Killings, better known to audiences worldwide as R-Truth, has announced his departure from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) following the conclusion of his current contract. The announcement, disseminated through X (formerly Twitter), marks the termination of a remarkable association with the organization spanning approximately seventeen years.

Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you 🙏🏾 — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

PWInsider has corroborated the veracity of Killings' announcement, reporting that sources within the organization have confirmed his current contractual agreement with WWE will not be renewed upon its expiration. The cessation of Killings' employment with WWE constitutes a particularly unexpected development within the professional wrestling landscape. Since commencing his most recent tenure with the organization in 2008, Killings has established himself as an indispensable component of WWE's programming, demonstrating exceptional versatility across multiple performance dimensions.

I've said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list. An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he… — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Throughout his extensive WWE career, Killings has accumulated numerous championship accolades, though notably never capturing the organization's premier world championship. His accomplishments include multiple reigns with various secondary and tag team championships, establishing a legacy of consistent excellence within the company's competitive hierarchy.

In all seriousness, this is literally so heartbreaking… Thank you Truth 🖤 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Prior to his lengthy WWE association, Killings demonstrated his championship credentials during a significant tenure with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). Within that organization, he exhibited a markedly different persona, showcasing his capacity for serious dramatic performance while capturing multiple world championships and tag team championships. This previous incarnation stands in stark contrast to the comedic character that would later define his WWE persona.

The professional wrestling community has long recognized Killings as possessing an extraordinary combination of athletic prowess, comedic timing, and unwavering professionalism. His willingness to embrace any creative direction has earned him widespread respect among colleagues and fans alike, as well as, one would have thought, management. This reputation for reliability and adaptability has made his departure all the more surprising.

No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I've known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could. https://t.co/YBO8gaGEfN — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Killings' charismatic presence and natural comedic sensibilities have endeared him to multiple generations of wrestling fans. His ability to generate authentic emotional responses from audiences, whether through humor or dramatic tension, represents a rare talent within the contemporary wrestling landscape. These attributes have consistently positioned him as a valuable asset capable of enhancing any programming segment in which he participated.

You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc! — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The circumstances surrounding WWE's decision not to renew Killings' contract remain somewhat enigmatic, as no official rationale has been provided. It's not clear whether the decision was mutual, or, if one-sided, who it was driven by. Most recently, Killings enhanced John Cena's retirement heel run with the WWE Championship through both comedy and as a sympathetic babyface, losing to his in-storyline idol at the most recent Saturday Night's Main Event.

THANK YOU! For all the joy you brought to wrestling! — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) June 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Looking forward, Killings' future prospects within the professional wrestling industry appear exceptionally promising. His established reputation, combined with his diverse skill set, positions him as an attractive acquisition for any wrestling organization seeking to enhance their roster. Alternative promotions, including All Elite Wrestling (AEW), New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), TNA, and various independent organizations, would undoubtedly benefit from his experience and star power.

The departure of Ron Killings from WWE represents not merely the conclusion of a contractual relationship, but the end of an era characterized by consistent entertainment value and professional excellence. As the wrestling industry continues its evolution, Killings' next destination will be closely monitored by fans and industry professionals alike, eager to witness the next chapter in his distinguished career.

