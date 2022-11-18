Criminal Minds: Evolution Featurette Reintroduces The BAU Team

That sound you hear? That's the sound of millions of viewers getting excited because they know that they're now less than a week away from the return/premiere of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution. And though the season will find the BAU team taking on an UnSub unlike any other, the streaming service chose to get a little nostalgic before things get really, really heavy. So what follows is a look back at the team over the course of the series run to remind fans of why they love the series so much and connect so deeply with the characters (not that they need reminding).

Also, on Thanksgiving night, CBS will host a special broadcast of the opening episode at 10 pm ET/PT. And don't forget that after the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays (exclusively on the streamer), with a midseason finale on Thursday, December 15. The season will then return on Thursday, January 12, 2023, with all-new episodes dropping weekly (with the season finale set for Thursday, February 9). Now here's a look at the featurette, "Reintroducing The Team":

And here's a look back at the official trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution, with the 10-episode season set to premiere on November 24th:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are returning, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon also serving as an executive producer.