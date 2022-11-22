Criminal Minds: Evolution Opening Minutes Establish a Bloody Timeline

After having a chance to speak with Paget Brewster about the series' return and its possible future earlier, we are more than happy to pass along to fans of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution a reason to be "thankful" before the new season premieres this Thursday. So you've seen the teasers and the trailers and the preview images… so how about the first five minutes of the opening episode, "Just Getting Started"? By now, we know that the BAU teal will be taking on a big bad like no other in the form of Zach Gilford's global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. And in the following clip, we're shown how a bloody timeline that begins in 2005 has horrific implications for the here and now.

On Thanksgiving night, CBS will host a special broadcast of the opening episode at 10 pm ET/PT. And don't forget that after the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays (exclusively on the streamer), with a midseason finale on Thursday, December 15. The season will then return on Thursday, January 12, 2023, with all-new episodes dropping weekly (with the season finale set for Thursday, February 9). Now here's a look at the opening minutes of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution:

What We Know About Criminal Minds: Evolution S16E01 & S16E02

Here's a look at the official overviews for the first two episodes (S16E01 "Just Getting Started" and S16E02 "Sicarius") that offer some additional details on the case that brought the team back together. Along with the overviews, we have the newest preview images for each respective episode:

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Episode 1 "Just Getting Started": When a family annihilator abducts a teen girl, the Behavioral Analysis Unit works the case on either side of the country to save her. But an unlikely connection to a mysterious kit leads to a bigger investigation, and at the center of it is Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). Written by Erica Messer and directed by Nelson McCormick.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Episode 2 "Sicarius": As the team hunts an UnSub who severs spinal cords, they uncover a clue from their last case that points to a serial killing network. To figure out how big this network is, Rossi (Joe Mantegna) has to convince a reluctant Garcia (Vangsness) to do the one thing she doesn't want: come back to the BAU. Written by Breen Frazier and directed by McCormick.

Now, here's a look back at the official trailer, with the 10-episode season set to premiere on November 24th:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are returning, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon also serving as an executive producer.