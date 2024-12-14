Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution Wrapping; Brewster Optimistic for Season 19

Criminal Minds: Evolution star Paget Brewster announced that they were wrapping Season 18 and are "optimistic" about Season 19 happening.

Our most recent updates when it comes to Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 3 (the franchise's overall 18th season) have been on the casting side. But thanks to series star Paget Brewster, we have a big production update to pass along. "[Criminal Minds] wraps season 18 tonight. We are optimistic we'll get a season 19. Thank you all for your incredible support over these many years. We want more. More of you with us. Happy Holidays. We love you and thank you. 💋," Brewster wrote in a special media post late on Friday.

When the series returns, fans can look forward to seeing Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid return for an episode. In addition, Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) joins the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach. Now, here's a look at Brewster's post signaling that the series is ready to wrap:

⁦@criminalminds⁩ wraps season 18 tonight. We are optimistic we'll get a season 19. Thank you all for your incredible support over these many years. We want more. More of you with us. Happy Holidays. We love you and thank you. 💋 pic.twitter.com/fC7qKnPVHr — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) December 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 – A Look Back

In the wake of the first season's shocking finale, the second season picked up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigated the deadly mystery of "Gold Star." As the conspiracy unfolded, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) was met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) negotiated a deal that transferred him to federal custody – in the BAU's own backyard. The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and Ryan-James Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. For the second season, Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives, Get Shorty), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Snowpiercer), Brian White (Ray Donovan, Chicago Fire), Tuc Watkins (Uncoupled, Black Monday), and the returning Paul F. Tompkins.

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios – with Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serving as showrunner. In addition, Messer, Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon serve as executive producers. Both seasons of the streaming series are available on Paramount+, as are all 15 seasons of the original run (which ran on CBS from 2005 to 2020).

