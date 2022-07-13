Criminal Minds: Paramount+ Green Lights 10-Episode Series Order

It's been a long and winding road for CBS' Criminal Minds since it left screens in 2019, with talks of a revival ebbing and flowing for nearly three years. And then in February, Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, confirmed that plans were still underway to bring the series back, saying, "We are still very much in development on 'Criminal Minds.' We'll have more to share on that soon but it is alive and well." Well, fans learned just how alive it is with TVLine reporting exclusively that Criminal Minds will be back for a 10-episode series/season order. The news comes a day after returning star Joe Mantegna took to social media to tease that the series was returning with a look at sets under construction. Mantegna will be joined by returning cast members Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, and Kirsten Vangsness (with Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney not returning).

Here's a look at Mantegna's Instagram post from earlier in the week:

Created by Jeff Davis and boasting a 15-season run that included Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Gray Gubler, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Adam Rodriguez, AJ Cook, and Brewster in its ranks, the series focused on a team of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit, using behavioral analysis and profiling to investigate crimes and find perpetrators. The show not only told the story of the team as they worked on various cases but also focused on their personal struggles. The series would go on to spin off two series, the single-season Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (which ran for two seasons). The show has also been a killer on streaming, with Criminal Minds the third-most-streamed series on Netflix in 2020 (behind only The Office and Grey's Anatomy).