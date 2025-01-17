Posted in: Peacock, streaming, TV | Tagged: Critic's Choice Awards, LA wildfires

Critics Choice Awards Moved to February 7th; Handler Still Hosting

Chelsea Handler-hosted 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards has moved from Sunday, January 26th, to Friday, February 7th, 2025 (7-10 pm ET/PT).

As firefighters and first responders continue fighting the good fight against the Southern California windstorms and wildfires, we have an update from the Critics Choice Association regarding when the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards will take place. First set for Sunday, January 12th, the ceremony was moved to Sunday, January 26th – until earlier this week. That's when the word came down that the ceremony was moving from Jan. 26th to a date in February – though no date was given at the time. Now, we can pass along that the ceremony is set for Friday, February 7, 2025 (7 – 10 pm ET/PT), from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Still hosted by Chelsea Handler, the show will broadcast live on E! (and will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock). In terms of a red carpet special, the two-hour Live from E!: Critics Choice Awards will not take place.

Here's a rundown of the nominees on the Television and Film sides of the Critics Choice Awards:

"We're thrilled to be working with E! to present our landmark 30th annual Critics Choice Awards," shared Berlin back when Handler was first announced as the host. "With the incredible Chelsea Handler returning as our host, we know this special 30th-anniversary show is going to be our biggest and best show yet, and we couldn't be more excited to be airing the show live on E! and available to stream on Peacock next day." Handler added, "Returning for the third year to host the Critics Choice Awards has been made even sweeter knowing it will now air on E! I feel like I'm returning to my birthplace."

Jen Neal, executive vice president, live events and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment, noted, "E!'s longstanding tradition being part of many of Hollywood's biggest nights celebrating achievements across all of pop culture makes it the perfect home for the Critics Choice Awards. With Chelsea returning to E! as host of the telecast, this award show will be one of the season's most anticipated events, and we look forward to partnering with the CCA in honoring Hollywood's biggest stars across film and television."

