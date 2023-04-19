Cruel Intentions: Sarah Michelle Gellar Not Involved in Amazon Series Sarah Michelle Gellar (Wolf Pack, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) explains why she isn't involved in Amazon's Cruel Intentions series for Freevee.

Earlier this month, Amazon confirmed that it was developing an eight-episode streaming series adaptation of the 1999 Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon & Selma Blair-starring film Cruel Intentions for Freevee. First announced back in October 2021, the series sees the action set in Washington, D.C. Focusing on two ruthless step-siblings who will do anything to stay at the top of the Greek Life hierarchy at their elite college, their world changes when a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system. To preserve their power and reputations, they'll do whatever it takes… including seducing the daughter of the U.S. vice president. Of course, that begs the question of whether or not Wolf Pack & Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Gellar will be joining up for this second attempt (more on the first attempt in a minute). Spoiler? She's not. "No. I've learned a lesson with that, which is it's a very difficult process," Gellar shared during an interview with Variety. "And eventually, or inevitably, you're going to be let down. Because some people want a new [version], some people want this, and my place in something like that only makes you compare it to the original. And if there's a new take and new whatever, then they get a chance to stand on their own.

Back in September 2022, Gellar shared in a The New York Times profile why she the 2015 effort she was involved with didn't move forward. Though things looked promising for some time, the hammer dropped nearly a year later when NBC announced that it had passed on the project. And though Sony Pictures Television had vowed to shop the project elsewhere, a deal just wasn't in the cards. But as far as Gellar is concerned, the decision not to move forward on it and the project's inability to secure a new home were blessings in disguise. While not sure she would be interested in revisiting the Cruel Intentions universe, Gellar makes it clear that the film franchise's future does not belong on network television. "That was a whole crazy time. Nothing against NBC, but 'Cruel Intentions; is straight streaming," Gellar shared. "On the first day, I was like, 'This isn't working.' It's just not a network show. And if it is a network show, it's not my 'Cruel Intentions.' So, I was actually grateful."

Phoebe Fisher (Euphoria) has been tapped to write the pilot alongside Sara Goodman (original Gossip Girl), with original film producer Neal H. Moritz executive producing. Production is set to get underway later this month in Toronto, with the series possibly making the move from Freevee to Prime Video (though Freevee & Prime Video reps did not comment on the news).