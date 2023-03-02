Crunchyroll Becomes Native App in Next Wave of Sony Bravia Televisions Crunchyroll will have a native app on the next generation of Bravia televisions from Sony, bringing easier access to its anime lineup.

Crunchyroll is coming to your new television sets. That is if you're planning to buy a new Bravia television. The anime streamer has partnered with Sony Corporation to bring the streamer as a native app to the 2023 BRAVIA line-up of televisions with frictionless access to the world's largest library of anime via the Crunchyroll button featured on Bravia remote controls. This makes sense since Sony owns the anime streamer, so it's a no-brainer to embed the streaming app natively into their devices.

"Anime is a global phenomenon, and this partnership between Sony Corporation and Crunchyroll will make anime available faster than ever before," said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. "We're excited for fans worldwide to use the Crunchyroll button on BRAVIA remote controls to enjoy their favorite anime series, welcoming them into our community."

Here's a picture of the shiny new remote control for the Bravia with the new button on it.

With a click of a button, Bravia television owners can instantly dive into 18,000+ hours of anime content made up of more than 44,000 episodes and feature films. BRAVIA's best-in-class picture and sound quality enhance the streaming experience for a medium recognized for its intense visual storytelling. The features, content, and availability of programming are subject to subscriber status and vary by region, of course.

"We are thrilled to partner with Crunchyroll, a leader in the rapidly growing anime community, to inspire emotion among audiences around the world," said Yoshihiro Ono, Head of Home Entertainment Business Group, Sony Corporation. "We are excited to have the Crunchyroll direct button on TV remote controls to let BRAVIA customers instantly enjoy a variety of anime content with just one click."

The button will be available on the 2023 BRAVIA new models, which will be distributed in the Americas, Europe, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The Crunchyroll app is already available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.