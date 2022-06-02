Crunchyroll-Hime Celebrates Her Sweet 116 with Birthday Livestream

Crunchyroll-Hime, the princess icon of anime streaming service Crunchyroll, the world's ultimate anime experience, is celebrating her sweet 116th birthday in style with a six-hour celebration livestream on her YouTube channel on June 6th. The virtual bash will feature special guests, party games, sweet surprises and so much more. "I'm so excited to celebrate my birthday with all my friends! It'll be my longest celebration yet, so you wouldn't want to miss it—we're having games, fun, special guests, and maybe a donut-shaped surprise…I can't wait to see you all there!" said Hime.

For those unfamiliar, "hime" means "princess" in Japanese, so the streaming service's official mascot and avatar is basically Princess Crunchyroll. No self-respecting anime company should be without a hime avatar representing them to personify the brand. Crunchyroll-Hime has been a major part of the V-Tuber scene for years now and will be joined by other anime-oriented V-Tubers on her birthday livestream on June 6th.

Friends of Hime who will be stopping by the stream include: creators/streamers DefinedByKy & BlackKrystel, who are regularly seen on Rooster Teeth's Achievement Hunter; NIJISANJI EN Vtubers Pomu Rainpuff, Selen Tatsuki, and Luca Kaneshiro from Luxiem, NIJISANJI EN's first male musical Vtuber group; Gaming and anime creator Atsu / AsianGuyStream, and Comedy and animation creator CypherDen

Hime made her Vtuber debut in October of 2021 and has since amassed more than 110,000 followers, who watch her streams every Tuesday and Thursday as she chats with fans about the latest and greatest in anime, explores what's new in gaming, and more! Hime can also be found regularly on Crunchyroll's TikTok!

Fans can subscribe to Crunchyroll-Hime's channel by visiting here. Viewers are encouraged to interact with Hime by sending in questions using #HimeLive on Twitter and dropping questions into the livestream during streams. Fans are also encouraged to #DrawHime for a special shoutout.

Crunchyroll-Hime's 116th Birthday Livestream will take place on June 6 from 12 noon PST to 6 pm PST on the YouTube Channel.