Crunchyroll Unveils Impressive Slate at Anime NYC: Spy x Family & More

Crunchyroll announced at Anime NYC this weekend a huge slate of new anime series coming to the streaming service in 2022. This includes the highly-anticipated Spy x Family as well as a slate of new series including Aoashi, A Couple of Cuckoos, and Dance Dance Danseur, and more.

Spy x Family is a comedy-adventure series that follows the life of an undercover spy who unknowingly marries an assassin as he tries to further his mission of infiltrating an elite academy. He enrolls his adoptive daughter into the academy, not knowing that she is a telepath! The anime will stream on Crunchyroll in 2022. The series is produced by WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks, with Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Hunter x Hunter, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn) on board as Director and Kazuaki Shimada (The Promised Neverland) serving as Character Designer. The anime is based on the award-winning manga, which has been serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ with more than 12.5 million copies currently in print.

The other new anime series heading to Crunchyroll include:

Aoashi – This anime is based on the cutting edge soccer manga of the same name, following a young soccer ace as he takes his career to the next level. Coming to Crunchyroll April 2022.

A Couple of Cuckoos – This chaotic romantic comedy follows two high school students who were mixed up at birth and find themselves in a pretend romance! Coming soon to Crunchyroll.

Dance Dance Danseur – The first anime adaptation from popular manga artist Asakura George follows the passionate adolescence of a group of ballet dancers. The upcoming series will be produced by MAPPA and directed by Sakai Munehisa.

The Dawn of the Witch – This new anime follows a normal boy and his companions who set out to truly find themselves as they encounter the magical and extraordinary. Coming April 2022.

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie – This romantic comedy follows sweet Shikimori who transforms into a heartthrob when her boyfriend is in trouble! Coming April 2022.

In/Spectre Season 2 – This Crunchyroll Original series follows the supernatural romance of Kotoko and Kuro as they solve new mysteries. Coming 2022.

Tomodachi Game – This series questions the nature of humanity when faced with the ultimate psychological game and is based on the popular comic series that has sold more than two million copies. Coming April 2022.