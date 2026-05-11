Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake: "Friday the 13th" Prequel Series Arrives October 15th

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane and A24's Linda Cardellini-starring Crystal Lake is set to haunt Peacock screens beginning on October 15th.

Article Summary Crystal Lake premieres on Peacock October 15, bringing the Friday the 13th prequel series to horror fans this fall.

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane says Crystal Lake plays like a paranoid ’70s psychological thriller with slasher DNA.

Kane teases rivers of blood, inventive kills, and a story driven by character, theme, place, and period detail.

Linda Cardellini stars as Pamela Voorhees, with Kane promising a brilliant, shocking turn in Crystal Lake.

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane (yes, the awesome It: Welcome to Derry) teased that some news regarding Peacock and A24's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks)-starring Crystal Lake would be hitting on Monday – and that's exactly what we got. Earlier today, during NBCUniversal's Upfronts, it was announced that the "Friday the 13th" prequel series will premiere on October 15th.

Crystal Lake Has "Rivers of Blood"; Cardellini "Brilliant": Showrunner

Speaking with EW in December 2025, Kane shared some interesting insights and teases about the upcoming "Friday the 13th" prequel series. "In many ways, it's a psychological thriller. It's a paranoid '70s thriller," Kane offered about the tone and vibe of the series. "It has all of the DNA of a slasher without quite being a slasher. There are rivers of blood in the show. There are very, I think, ingenious kill sequences and deaths and murders, but it's all done in service of character and theme and place and time."

He continued, "I tried to think about Crystal Lake and a Friday the 13th prequel as, 'What era did the first movie come out of?' It came out of the paranoid '70s thriller era. It came out of the mistrust-of-institutions era. It came out of the women's lib era, the National Organization for Women era, this consciousness-raising awakening era in America. I wanted to go and play with all of those themes." As for Cardellini's portrayal of the infamous Pamela Vorhees, Kane makes it clear: folks are going to be impressed. "She's gonna shock and surprise a lot of people. I think she's gonna get a lot of attention for this role," Kane shared. "She's inconceivably brilliant in it. I can't really say any more."

Cardellini is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry.

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, and Michael Lennox serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

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