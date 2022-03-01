Daredevil, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. & More Hit Disney+ This Month

What was Netflix's loss is now Disney+'s gain, with the streaming service confirming that Netflix-Marvel comic book series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders will officially be calling Disney+ their home in the US, Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia & New Zealand starting March 16. In addition, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will also be available on the streaming service beginning March 16. While many expected these series to find homes with "The Mouse," there was debate over whether they would be housed on Disney+ or Hulu. In accordance with the darker and more violent series, the streaming service will be releasing an update to its existing parental controls in the U.S., prompting all subscribers to update their settings. The settings include content ratings restrictions for each profile and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles. If you choose to keep your settings the same, you will continue to use Disney+ as you always have within a TV-14 content rating environment (with the option to make changes at any time under the profile settings tab).

"Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place," said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, in a statement when news of the series' new home was announced. "We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family." Disney also confirmed that all seven of these Marvel series will be available across all other Disney+ markets later this year.

The countdown is on. Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. start streaming March 16 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/U80cfZCPa8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet