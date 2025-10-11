Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, Marvel, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: Winderbaum on Lillard as Fisk's Rival

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum teases Matthew Lillard's role as Mr. Charles, Fisk's political rival, during Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum provided a glance at what's to come for Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, shedding some light on the season two addition of Matthew Lillard and the role he'll play. It has to do with Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, who Kingpin-ed his way to mayor of New York City with his authoritarian rule, and implemented martial law due to masked vigilantes at the end of season one. At New York Comic Con, the executive spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how Lillard fits into the season's themes as "Mr. Charles."

Daredevil: Born Again: Brad Winderbaum on How Matthew Lillard Fits into Season Two

"The story is about power," Winderbaum said. "When Wilson Fisk takes over New York, not just as a mayor but as a king in a way, it puts him in a new class of power players on the international stage. Matthew Lillard's character represents that." The exec describes the new character as "a bit of a new antagonist on the field, but he's as influential, in many ways, as Fisk is. That power negotiation at a very high level of politics and international diplomacy is also fun to watch. [Fisk] is dealing with Mr. Charles up here and Daredevil [Charlie Cox] down here for different reasons. So he's getting squeezed a little bit."

Led by showrunner Dario Scardapane, Daredevil: Born Again sees the stars of the Drew Goddard Netflix series reprising their respective roles, with Cox returning as lawyer Matt Murdock and his vigilante alter ego, Daredevil, D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin "Dex" Pointdexter/Bullseye, and Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk. After falling from grace, Kingpin decided to shift his focus into politics, running for mayor, winning, and adjusting to his newfound power. Matt finds himself practicing law again at a different firm after Bullseye kills his best friend and tries to stay on top of his archnemesis's activities. Season one of Daredevil: Born Again, which also stars Margarita Levieva, Genneya Walton, Nikkie M. James, Jon Bernthal, Arty Froushan, Ayelet Zurer, Michael Gandolfini, Clark Johnson, Hamish Allan-Headley, Michael Gaston, and Zabryna Guevara, is available on Disney+. Season two, which adds Lili Taylor and Krysten Ritter, returning to reprise her role as Jessica Jones, premieres in March 2026.

