Daredevil: Born Again Stars Cox & D'Onofrio Take on "Dad Joke-Off"

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio take turns unleashing Dad Jokes on each other to see who can break the other.

As fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again seeing stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio lock horns again as Daredevil and Kingpin, the YouTube Channel DadSaysJokes brought the two in for a Dad Joke Off. Considering how many intense scenes the two will share in the Marvel Disney+ original series along with the preceding 2015 Netflix series, it was probably more than a welcome change of pace.

Daredevil: Born Again Stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio Try to Break Each Other…with Dad Jokes

Some of the jokes have some MCU themes. The first in this Daredevil showoff comes from Cox, who says, "My wife just confessed she broke my favorite lamp. I don't think I'll be able to look her in the same light ever again." The follow-up from Cox asks, "What do you get when you cross an apple with Spider-Man?" When D'Onofrio couldn't respond, Cox says, "Cider-Man," which gets a snicker from D'Onofrio.

D'Onofrio's first entry is, "Thanos goes to his urologist. The urologist says, 'Congrats, Thanos! You now also have the kidney stone." Cox responds with a chuckle, "It's so stupid." Cox offers, "I know the Big Apple is New York, but does anyone know where Minneapolis?" D'Onofrio holds his mouth closed. When it's his turn, he starts, "I'm not sure I get this one myself, but if at first you don't succeed, skydiving isn't for you." Cox responds, "That's dark."

Daredevil: Born Again follows the events of the Netflix series that sees Wilson Fisk/Kingpin run for mayor as he eventually crosses paths with Matt Murdock again, who has been focusing more on being a lawyer and not as much on his duties as Daredevil as fate intervenes forcing their alter egos to emerge again. The series, which also stars Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Michael Gandolfini, and Ayelet Zurer returns on March 4 with a two-episode premiere and new episodes on Tuesdays on Disney+. For more including a horse, snail, relationship, legal dad jokes, personal jokes, and the roles that got away like D'Onofrio as Inspector Gadget, you can check out the video.

