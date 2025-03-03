Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Will Daredevil: Born Again Debut Benefit From Trump Bump on Tuesday?

It will be interesting to see if Trump speaking to Congress on Tuesday night is a big boost to Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again debut.

As we're writing this, there are only a little more than 24 hours to go before Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again drops its first two episodes – Tuesday, March 4th, beginning at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST. At this point, the combination of Marvel Studios' hype machine and early views being incredibly strong is pretty much guaranteeing strong streaming numbers – but could the MCU series also end up benefitting from the "Dump Trump" factor? Because at the same time that the series debuts on Disney+, POTUS Donald Trump will be rambling in front of Congress about all of the things that he's done (that he hasn't) and how great everything is going to be (it won't) and how we should all be sending hugs and kisses to Putin. Now, that's going to be covered on a whole lot of networks – and we don't need to tell you how wild social media is going to get. If you're like a whole lot of other folks, you're going to be looking to escape the waves of disinformation and general toxicity for a couple of hours – and that's where Daredevil: Born Again becomes an even more inviting option. Unfortunately, we don't have a choice – we have to keep at least one eye on what Trump does and how Congress reacts in case there are any television firsts. But it will be interesting to see what the same-day streaming numbers end up being.

In the following featurette, "Characters Reborn," Cox, D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson discuss reuniting for the upcoming Disney+ series, what it feels like returning to characters they made famous while also showing how they've changed over time, and more:

In this special behind-the-scenes look, the cast and creative team discuss how they both embraced and built upon the rich universe that the original series offered:

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox on Limiting Why Murdock/Fisk Face-Offs

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself," explained Cox during an interview with EW, making the point that the face-offs matter more when they're rare. "There's actually an episode later on in the season where, in an original draft, we had a conversation, and I brought this up," Cox continued. "I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.' So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!