Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, Steven DeKnight

Daredevil: DeKnight's Advice for "Born Again": "Swing for the Fences"

Former Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight (Spartacus: House of Ashur) shared some advice for the Daredevil: Born Again creative team.

Article Summary Steven S. DeKnight urges Daredevil: Born Again team to "swing for the fences" with creative risks

DeKnight praises the returning cast, including Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal

Daredevil: Born Again brings back fan favorites from the original Netflix series for its Disney+ revival

Season two of Daredevil: Born Again arrives March 24 with expanded roles and MCU character crossovers

To say that Steven S. DeKnight has built one of the most impressive filmographies would be an understatement, given the franchises he helped guide: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Smallville, Spartacus, Daredevil, and Pacific Rim. Coming off Spartacus: House of Ashur, the creator and showrunner spoke with Variety about a few of those same shows that are getting revisited at the moment, including Buffy and Daredevil, which has been revived in the form of the Disney+ series Born Again, with all the major players from the Netflix era back in the fold, with season two looming.

Daredevil Showrunner Steven S DeKnight Shares Baseball-Themed Advice for 'Born Again' Creatives

When asked how DeKnight, who was showrunner in season one of the Drew Goddard-created series, felt about how current creatives led by Dario Scardapane, who worked on Netflix's The Punisher as a writer, have done so far after season one's release in 2025, "I think they got a handle on it. Quite frankly, my advice is always the same for all creatives: swing for the fences. Just absolutely go for it and people will show up," he said. "Particularly with Daredevil, they're benefiting from having Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, and, of course, the incredible Deborah Ann Woll. You absolutely cannot go wrong with that talent. They are just amazing. I'd watch those guys read the phone book, so I'm sure that they're going to do great."

When Daredevil was remade following 20th Century's attempt at the hero in 2003, which starred Ben Affleck, the series provided an even darker, grittier take on the character, with Cox playing The Man Without Fear and his alter ego, lawyer Matt Murdock. A pre-MCU Jon Favreau played Franklin "Foggy" Nelson in the Mark Steven Johnson film, with Elden Henson playing his series counterpart. Ellen Pompeo played Karen Page in the film, with Deborah Ann Woll playing her series counterpart in a much more expanded role. Michael Clarke Duncan played Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the film, with Vincent D'Onofrio playing the series counterpart.

Not only did Daredevil: Born Again bring back the major core players along with Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer to reprise their respective roles of Frank Castle/The Punisher, Benjamin "Dex" Pointdexter/Bullseye, and Vanessa Fisk, respectively, they also cast Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Kamar de los Reyes, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Mohan Kapur, and Tony Dalton. Kapur and Dalton reprising their MCU roles as Yusef Khan and Jack Duquesne/Swordsman. Also returning for season two is Krysten Ritter, reprising her Netflix-era role as Jessica Jones from the series of the same name. Season two releases on March 24. Spartacus: House of Ashur is available on Starz.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!