Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: stargate, Stargate SG-1

Stargate: Anderson Discusses Prime Video Reboot Prior to Cancellation

Before Prime Video scrapped Martin Gero's Stargate reboot, Richard Dean Anderson shared his thoughts on the series and a potential return.

Article Summary Richard Dean Anderson says he’s open to a Stargate return, but only if a new series doesn’t depend on him.

Before cancellation, the Prime Video Stargate reboot was planned to be accessible to new viewers.

Anderson revealed he was not approached for the Stargate reboot and was relieved to avoid an awkward decision.

Brad Wright discussed the new Stargate plans with Anderson, while the actor says retirement and family remain his priority.

Stargate: SG-1 star Richard Dean Anderson is open to the idea of returning to the franchise, whatever form it takes, since the latest incarnation with Martin Gero's (Stargate: Atlantis) reboot for Prime Video has been scrapped, but the actor is more comfortable if it doesn't lean on him to make it work. As Anderson's been largely retired since 2013, he's been most synonymous with playing the title character of ABC's original MacGyver and his other signature role as Col/Gen Jack O'Neill on the Showtime/SYFY franchise across three shows: SG-1, Atlantis, Universe, and the TV film Continuum from 1997-2010. His last appearance in the role was in the Arkalis Interactive/MGM 2013 video game Stargate SG-1: Unleashed, where he voiced his counterpart. Speaking at the Metz'torri Pop Culture Convention in Metz, France, Anderson spoke about what he knew about the series, their approach, and if he factored into their plans before Prime Video scrapped the series.

Stargate: SG-1 Star Richard Dean Anderson on Whether He Was Approached for the Prime Video Reboot

"I've talked to Brad Wright, who is the executive producer of my 'Stargate,'" Anderson told the crowd (via GateWorld.net). "And he talked to me about the new one. The new producers, the new owners, want to have their own entity with that franchise name attached to it. So they'll have all new characters. They haven't asked me to be a part of it, and I'm glad they're not putting me on the spot to make it awkward to say, possibly, 'No.' It's different — it's a new one. I'm the old guy!" adding "I can't say" on whether he'll entertain a cameo.

Wright created SG-1 with Jonathan Glasser on the premium cable network, Showtime, before it was moved to SYFY in 2002. Wright served as a consulting producer along with writer-producer Joseph Mallozzi on the new Stargate, with Gero (Atlantis) serving as creator and executive producer for the proposed reboot. As far as how Anderson is enjoying retirement, "I'm kind of lazy, to be honest with you," he said. "And I don't feel like pursuing much of anything [other] than being with my dogs, and my daughter — God bless her. I have very low aspirations!"

The one time Anderson did entertain revisiting his other signature character in Angus MacGyver was in 2009 on NBC's SNL playing his "father," far removed from his stoic counterpart in the Lee David Zlotoff-created series as we discover the bombshell that not only is Angus, MacGruber's father, but he's also an absentee father that quickly erodes the reunion in the recurring sketches to the point where MacGruber flushes his dad's ashes down the toilet in the distant future awkwardly in front of Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig). That canon was subsequently disregarded in the 2021MacGruber Peacock series with his father Perry, played by Sam Elliot.

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