Dark Side of the Ring Creators, Chris Jericho Offer Season 3B Preview

With only a little more than a week to go until Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring returns to Vice TV for the second half of its third season, viewers are getting a chance at a sneak preview of what's to come from the show's creators as well as season narrator & pro-wrestling icon Chris Jericho. This Thursday at 9 pm ET, the trio will sit down to talk about the topics on tap for when the Dark Side of the Ring returns for the second half of its third season on September 16th. Now here's a rundown of the episodes ahead, followed by a trailer for this week's special edition of Dark Side of the Ring Confidential.

This new batch of episodes will spotlight Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and focus on Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history.

In addition, the docuseries will examine "The Plane Ride From Hell"– the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars; the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.

Now here's a look at docuseries narrator Jericho in the recording studio working on the XPW episode:

Now here's a look at the full trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B, set to premiere September 16:

Here's a look back at a sample of Jericho's narration recording work from the FMW episode:

