Dark Side of the Ring S06E01 Preview: "Hell in a Cell" Sets the Bar

Along with a look at Dark Side of the Ring S06E01: "Mick Foley: Hell in a Cell," Foley gets the spotlight on Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard.

Earlier this month, we were treated to a rundown of the official episode titles and overviews for the 10-episode sixth season of Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring. For this go-around, the spotlight shines on Big Van Vader, Tony Atlas, Ludvig Borga, Billy Jack Haynes, "Hot Stuff" Eddie Gilbert, "Superstar" Billy Graham, Daffney, The Original Sheik, Muhammad Hassan, and "Hell In A Cell," with Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Jim Ross, Rob Van Dam, Tony Atlas, Mark Henry, and many others on hand to offer their perspectives. Set to premiere on March 25th, we have a new preview of "Mick Foley: Hell in a Cell," along with the return of the Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard podcast – with Foley offering some additional personal insights into his career and the risks he took throughout.

"Mick Foley: Hell in a Cell": From the first terrifying fall off the cage to the impact he still feels today, Mick Foley relives a wrestling match, "Hell in a Cell '98," moment by moment.

Where were you when Mick Foley was thrown off the cage? Here's your first look at Season 6's premiere episode "Mick Foley – Hell in a Cell" — airing Tuesday, March 25 at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/B3q2OKWkqT — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Hell in a Cell match between Mankind and The Undertaker was a career-defining match for Mick Foley, but it also set a dangerous new standard for brutality in wrestling. Dark Side of the Ring premieres Tuesday at 10pm on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/4Bbq0gyhKP — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Blood, Fire and the Original Sheik": The Sheik, whose violent career spanned fifty years, is revealed by his family and the few who survived his hardcore bloodbath.

"Tony Atlas: Too Much, Too Soon": With the physique of an Adonis and endless charisma, Tony Atlas makes his mark as one of wrestling's first Black stars but racism, addiction and ego keeps Mr. USA from the top.

"Becoming Muhammad Hassan": Just three years post-9/11, Marc Copani sees the highs and lows of wrestling when he's given the chance to portray Muhammad Hassan, a villainous Arab-American character for the WWE.

"'Hot Stuff' Eddie Gilbert": Skilled as a performer in the ring and as a booker who created storylines behind the scenes; 'Hot Stuff' Eddie Gilbert was a ticking timebomb of talent and self-destruction.

"Big Van Vader": With an iconic look and skills few of his size could match, Big Van Vader stood out as a wrestling monster but controlling his anger became a bigger battle in and out of the ring.

"The Scream Queen: Daffney": With her piercing scream, Shannon Spruill becomes a cult star as Daffney in the squared circle; outside the ring, Daffney fights a much more punishing battle with bipolar disorder.

"The Original 'Superstar': Billy Graham": Often imitated, never duplicated, Billy Graham breaks the mold for what a wrestler could be but steroid abuse and battles with the McMahons keeps Graham from the spotlight.

"Ludvig Borga: Hellraiser From Helsinki": A Finnish wrestling bad guy turned real-life racist politician, Tony Halme's time in the WWF as Ludvig Borga is only the start of his chaotic and destructive life.

"Truth, Lies and Billy Jack Haynes": An 80s wrestling star, Billy Jack Haynes' life of violence and mystery leads to his current situation; behind bars and charged with the second degree murder of his wife.

We're back! Season 6 premieres March 25 on @VICETV. Which episode are you looking forward to the most? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qzgecyZFOS — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Vice Sports' Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice Sports.

