Dark Winds Season 3: Check Out Our S03E05: "Coal Mine Canyon" Preview

Leaphorn and Chee strike out on their own, and Washington pays a visit in our preview for AMC's Dark Winds S03E05: "Coal Mine Canyon."

After last weekend's chapter took a shocking and bloody turn, AMC's Dark Winds returns tonight – and we have a look at what S03E05: "Tsékǫ̨' Hasą́ní (Coal Mine Canyon)" has to offer. With the FBI now all over their case, Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) take investigative matters into their own hands. Meanwhile, Manuelito (Jessica Matten) heads south for evidence to help her investigation – and Washington (Jenna Elfman) pays the Leaphorns a surprise visit – what could go wrong or get awkward about that… right?

Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 5: "Tsékǫ̨' Hasą́ní (Coal Mine Canyon)" – Following a grisly murder, Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) strike out on their own when the FBI takes over their case; Special Agent Washington (Jenna Elfman) pays the Leaphorns an unexpected visit; Manuelito (Jessica Matten) searches for evidence south of the border. Teleplay by John Wirth and Steven Paul Judd.

The one moment that mattered most. New episodes of #DarkWinds premiere Sundays at 9pm, only on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/Oy8j8TGTmI — AMC TV (@AMC_TV) April 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Set six months after the second season finale, Season 3 sees Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigating the disappearance of two boys – with only an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol but comes across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.

As previously announced, joining the this season as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon,The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. In addition, guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) returns as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Who's more intimidating: Sylvia from #DarkWinds or June from #FearTWD? Jenna Elfman gives her ultimate take! New episodes of Dark Winds premiere Sundays at 9pm, only on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/efop9xZong — AMC TV (@AMC_TV) April 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Based on Tony Hillerman's iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series, Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe) created AMC's Dark Winds. John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner, with Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman serving as executive producers.

