Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: deadpool, hasbro, Marvel Legends

X-Force Deadpool Returns with New Marvel Legends Concept Figure

Clear off more shelf space, as some brand new selection of Marvel Legends figures are on the way, including the X-Force Deadpool

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Marvel Legends X-Force Deadpool Concept Art figure, inspired by early Deadpool & Wolverine designs.

Deadpool’s unreleased X-Force movie look joins the lineup with new sculpted details and a gray, black, and red suit.

The Marvel Legends Deadpool figure includes 11 accessories, from katanas and knives to pistols, hands, and heads.

X-Force Deadpool retails for $27.99, with pre-orders opening July 9 and a Fall 2026 release set with Wolverinepool.

Hasbro is continuing its Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art collection with the reveal of X-Force Deadpool. Inspired by early concept designs created for the film, this new figure brings another alternate look to the Marvel Legends lineup. Although X-Force Deadpool has long been a popular costume in Marvel Comics, the character never appeared in the finished version of the film. Thanks to this concept art-inspired release, collectors can finally add the alternate Merc with a Mouth to their collection.

Deadpool features newly sculpted elements and recreates Deadpool's sleek X-Force color scheme with a striking combination of gray, black, and red. Accessories include a baby knife, two katanas, gold Desert Eagle pistols, and interchangeable hands. This Pool is packed with personality and loaded with accessories, and he will surely stand out in any Deadpool & Wolverine display. The Marvel Legends X-Force Concept Art figure will retail for $27.99. Pre-orders begin July 9 on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2026 release, and are planned to drop alongside Wolverinepool.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DEADPOOL (CONCEPT ART)

"(HASBRO | Ages 14 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 9 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Deadpool (Concept Art) action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like character design concept art developed for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine."

"The Deadpool figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 11 accessories including 6 alternate hands, 2 katana, knife, and 2 weapon accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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