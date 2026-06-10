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Sheriff Country, The Pitt & The Vampire Lestat: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: DGA/AMPTP, Sheriff Country, The Pitt, Adults, Crystal Lake, Daredevil: Born Again, The Vampire Lestat & more!

Article Summary Sheriff Country leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Morena Baccarin’s Season 2 filming update and Episode 2 tease.

The Pitt returns to the spotlight as Shabana Azeez confirms a Season 3 comeback and explains how it happens.

Daredevil: Born Again, Crystal Lake, Adults, and Dead City fuel a packed TV roundup with fresh previews and updates.

The Vampire Lestat joins a stacked lineup with new S03E02 details, alongside DGA/AMPTP news and more TV coverage.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: DGA/AMPTP, Sheriff Country, The Pitt, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Adults, Crystal Lake, Daredevil: Born Again, The Doomies, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Paramount/Netflix, Elmo/Jon Stewart, The Vampire Lestat, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 10th, 2026:

WWE Raw Review: Un-re-fractured Bloodline Re-re-fracturing Again?!

DGA Announces New 4-Year Tentative Agreement with AMPTP

Sheriff Country Star Shares Season 2 Episode 2 Title, Reaction Video

The Pitt Star Shabana Azeez Confirms Season 3 Return, Explains How

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 Trailer Releasing This Wednesday

Adults Returns to FXX, Hulu on August 27th; Images, Overview Released

Crystal Lake: Linda Cardellini on Series Being "Interesting Mixtape"

Daredevil: Born Again Action Director Offers Interesting S03 Tease

WWE NXT Preview: Zaria Fights For The North American Women's Title

Sheriff Country Season 2: Morena Baccarin Shares Day 1 Filming Look

The Doomies Trailer: Disney+ Previews Supernatural Animated Series

Criminal Minds: Evolution S19E04: "The Witching Hour" Images Released

Paramount Blames Netflix for Warner Bros Woes; "Absurd": Netflix

Camp Snoopy Season 2 Official Trailer: Calling All Beagle Scouts!

Elmo Willing to Go Homelander for Jon Stewart's Help on a Knicks Bet

Elle: "Legally Blonde" Prequel Gets Official Trailer From Prime Video

The Vampire Lestat S03E02: "Toledo" Images: Lestat Needs His Mommy

Tracker Star Justin Hartley Developing "Daniela Vega" Series for ABC

Adventure Time, Scooby-Doo, Trump/Knicks & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

SNL: Bowen Yang on Why Lorne Michaels Asked Him to Stay for Season 51

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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