Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: scooby doo, scooby-doo: origins

Scooby-Doo: Origins: Netflix Series Welcomes 15 Additions to The Cast

Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins series is welcoming 15 new additions to the cast, including Sara Gilbert, Bruce McGill, and Sherilyn Fenn.

Netflix and Josh Appelbaum & Scott Rosenberg's (Cowboy Bebop) Scooby-Doo: Origins has being scoring big-time with its cast: Mckenna Grace (Young Sheldon, Five Nights at Freddy's 2) as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen (The Pitt, Dark Light) as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It's Me Margaret; Carousel) as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space, The Bondsman) as Fred Jones. The upcoming live-action prequel series upped its game by announcing that Scooby-Doo would be played by a real-life pup for the first time. And now, we're getting a look at who else is joining the cast – an interesting list of names (though character details are being withheld).

The streaming series is welcoming Rusty Schwimmer (The Pitt, Righteous Gemstones), Peter Macon (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Orville), Maxwell Simkins (Shifting Gears, Sleepover), Jona Xiao (The Pitt, Eyes of Wakanda), Dani Deetté (The Runarounds, FBI: Most Wanted), Elysée Sanvillé (72 Hours), Alex Isles (Normal with a Capitol N), Avery Kristen Pohl (General Hospital, Never Have I Ever), Pamela Mitchell (1883, Perry Mason), Ross Kimball (Jury Duty, Masterminds), Sara Gilbert (The Connors), Wynn Everett (Chad Powers, She Dances), Sauriyan Sapkota (Midnight Club, House of Usher), Bruce McGill (Lioness, Reacher), and Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks, Of Mice and Men) to the cast. They join Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Balls Up), who was previously announced.

Scooby-Doo: Origins – Matthew Lillard Gives Netflix Series His Blessing

Checking in with EW to discuss Scream 7, Matthew Lillard shared that he was happy to see the "Scooby Gang" back, whether it's animated or live action. Lillard starred as Shaggy in two live-action film adaptations, co-starring with Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Linda Cardellini as Velma, and voice actor Neil Fanning as Scooby-Doo in 2002's Scooby-Doo and 2004's Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

"My general thought is that I'm really happy for them. I think that the show needs to come back," Lillard said "We haven't done an animated series now in years, which I think is horrible. I think that it's a great way for kids to understand storytelling. It's the first introduction to ghost stories for a lot of kids, right? It's about friendship and sticking together as a gang and working together to solve mysteries — and that normally it's a dangerous white man behind a mask. These are the things that kids have to learn."

"I think that having it back is good," Lillard continued, noting that he hopes the streaming service sticks to what made the franchise so popular over the years. "My hope is that they hold onto what's tried and true and take their hack at it. But the reality is that I'm sort of a purist when it comes to that franchise. The core of it is really about friendship. It's really lovely, and I hope that they hold onto that."

Based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera, the series will take viewers back to the case that first brought the team together. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-cute new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets. In addition, you can add Paul Walter Hauser's (Black Bird, Balls Up) name to that list, though details on his series-regular role haven't been released.

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