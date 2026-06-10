Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

New Marvel Legends Secret Wars Doctor Doom Figure Revealed

Clear more shelf space — a brand-new selection of Marvel Legends figures is on the way, including Secret Wars Doctor Doom

Article Summary Marvel Legends Secret Wars Doctor Doom gets a standalone release, bringing the classic Latveria tyrant back on retro card.

Doom features updated paint and deco, while keeping the core sculpt that made the earlier two-pack version a fan favorite.

Accessories include alternate hands, dual blasters, and the iconic lenticular Secret Wars shield longtime Doom collectors know.

Doctor Doom pre-orders open July 23 for $27.99, with the Marvel Legends Secret Wars figure set for a Fall 2026 release.

Doctor Doom is making his return to the Marvel Legends line as Hasbro continues to expand its retro-inspired Secret Wars collection. After previously appearing in an Avengers 60th Anniversary two-pack alongside Monica Rambeau, Victor Von Doom is now receiving a standalone release with classic card-back packaging. Inspired by Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars, Doom is back with slightly modified deco details while keeping all of his core design from the original release.

The ruler of Latveria comes equipped with interchangeable hands, a blaster inspired by the classic Secret Wars toy line, and the iconic lenticular shield, a homage to the original toy line. With Avengers: Doomsday arriving at the end of this year, it is no surprise that Hasbro is bringing back some iconic version of the villain. If you missed the original release or just need a card-backed Doctor Doom, then this is the release for you. Marvel Legends Doctor Doom is scheduled to go up for pre-order on July 23 for $27.99 and is expected to arrive in Fall 2026.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SECRET WARS DOCTOR DOOM

"Transported to a strange planet by a force from beyond the universe, Doctor Doom seeks to usurp the power of the Beyonder to become supreme being. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

"This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Doctor Doom from Marvel's Secret Wars and Fantastic Four comics. This Doctor Doom 6-inch scale action figure includes 3 alternate hands, and 2 blasters — plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art celebrating the original Secret Wars toy line."

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