Posted in: Atari, Digital Eclipse, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: toy story, Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, Toy Story: Retro Roundup!

Atari Announces Two Retro Toy Story Video Game Releases

Atari is bringing back several old-school Toy Story video games across two titles, one as a collection, and one specific stand-alone game

Article Summary Atari and Digital Eclipse are reviving retro Toy Story games in two releases, both launching October 15, 2026.

Toy Story: Retro Roundup! packs six classic Disney and Pixar games with rewind, save states, cheats, and extras.

The Toy Story collection spans 1995 to 2001 favorites, plus archival interviews, featurettes, and game soundtracks.

Toy Story 3 Complete Edition brings the 2010 hit to modern platforms with PS3 content, Toy Box Mode, and up to 4K.

Atari and Digital Eclipse have announced they will release a number of retro Toy Story video games under two titles. First off, Toy Story: Retro Roundup! will release several old-school titles from the '90s and early '00s, along with an extra title from A Bug's Life, into a single collection, all of which have been given the best enhancement possible to bring them back to life. Second, Toy Story 3 Complete Edition will be getting its own stand-alone release, giving players an up to 4K experience for the 2010 title. We have more details below on both, and the trailer above, as they'll both be released on October 15, 2026.

Toy Story: Retro Roundup!

Toy Story: Retro Roundup! is the definitive collection of classic games based on the film franchise, including Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue! (1999), Toy Story 2 (1999), Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000), and Toy Story Racer (2001), along with a bonus game – A Bug's Life (1998). The collection brings together titles originally released across PlayStation, SNES, Game Boy, and other platforms, many of which have been unavailable or difficult to access on modern hardware.

Rewind and retry instantly: Roll back gameplay to retry difficult sections without restarting.

Roll back gameplay to retry difficult sections without restarting. Save and load anytime: Pick up and play exactly where you left off, and save progress when needed.

Pick up and play exactly where you left off, and save progress when needed. Customize gameplay experience with Rex's Cheat Code: Use Rex's cheat codes to immediately unlock characters, levels, and bonus play modes including invincibility and unlimited lives.

Use Rex's cheat codes to immediately unlock characters, levels, and bonus play modes including invincibility and unlimited lives. Learn with Practice Mode: Learn how to play by watching guided playthroughs or playing in practice mode.

Learn how to play by watching guided playthroughs or playing in practice mode. Modernized "How to Play" guides: Get straight to the action with simplified, fully localized instructions adapted for modern systems.

Get straight to the action with simplified, fully localized instructions adapted for modern systems. Enhanced visuals with classic options: Play in upgraded, high resolution that brings the original look to life, or switch to the original PlayStation 1 presentation for a nostalgic feel.

In addition to the games themselves, Toy Story: Retro Roundup! includes extensive archival content, with all-new behind the scenes interview featuring rare development materials, archival imagery and insights into both the films and games (including A Bug's Life). Players can also enjoy six behind-the-scenes video featurettes with industry voices that offer a deeper look at the franchise's creative journey, including Jason Katz – Head of Story, Pixar; Luigi Priore – VP and GM, Disney & Pixar Games; Jon Burton – Founder, TT Games; and Jim Hanks – Actor. In addition, a music player is also included, featuring soundtracks from all games in the collection, including an uncompressed, CD-quality version of the Toy Story 1 game soundtrack.

Toy Story 3 Complete Edition

Toy Story 3 Complete Edition brings the definitive version of the game inspired by the Academy Award-winning film to modern platforms for the first time, including previously platform-exclusive content from the PlayStation 3 version and an enhanced experience with upgraded visuals, higher resolutions, and improved performance. Toy Story 3 is best known for its groundbreaking Toy Box Mode, a massive, open-world sandbox that allowed customization of the environment and characters and featured non-linear missions that allow players to unlock new toys, vehicles and characters from other Pixar movies.

Relive the adventure in Story Mode: Journey through locations, from Andy's Room to Sunnyside Daycare, as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie embark on an action-packed adventure.

Journey through locations, from Andy's Room to Sunnyside Daycare, as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie embark on an action-packed adventure. Dynamic gameplay with co-op and character swapping: Switch characters on the fly to use each character's unique abilities to overcome challenges. Team up with a friend in a local co-op.

Switch characters on the fly to use each character's unique abilities to overcome challenges. Team up with a friend in a local co-op. Explore, create, and play in Toy Box Mode: Step into a vibrant Wild West town inspired by Woody's Roundup. Take on missions, unlock new content, and complete rewarding missions.

Step into a vibrant Wild West town inspired by Woody's Roundup. Take on missions, unlock new content, and complete rewarding missions. Fun for all ages: Accessible controls, light platforming, and open-ended gameplay provide a creative, low-pressure experience for new players, while still offering depth and charm for longtime fans.

Accessible controls, light platforming, and open-ended gameplay provide a creative, low-pressure experience for new players, while still offering depth and charm for longtime fans. Enhancements: Up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on supported platforms.

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