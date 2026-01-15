Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds Season 4 Official Trailer: All Roads Lead to Los Angeles

Returning on February 15th, here's the official trailer for AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon-starring Dark Winds Season 4.

Article Summary Dark Winds Season 4 premieres February 15 on AMC, bringing new twists and mysteries to the series.

Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito head to 1970s Los Angeles to find a missing Navajo girl tied to organized crime.

The official Dark Winds Season 4 trailer teases high-stakes action and fresh dangers for the core cast.

New faces join Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten in this highly anticipated fourth season.

With only a month to go until AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and Deanna Allison-starring Dark Winds returns for its fourth season on Feb. 15th, we're getting our best look yet at what's on the horizon. The fourth season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (McClarnon), Chee (Gordon), and Manuelito (Matten) from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. Now, we're getting a look at dangers ahead with the release of the official trailer (which you can check out above). Here's a look back at the image gallery that was previously released, followed by teasers, insights on the series, and more:

A. Martinez is set to return as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena. Joining the returning cast for the fourth run are Franka Potente as Irene Vaggan, Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Billie Tsosie, Chaske Spencer as Sonny, Luke Barnett as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw, and Titus Welliver as Dominic McNair. Here's a look back at the previously released teaser for the February 2026-returning series:

"I'm looking forward to exploring and inhabiting the character of Joe Leaphorn once again in Season 4, and I'm excited to make my directorial debut on a show that means so much to me," shared McClarnon when the news was first announced earlier this year. "I'd like to send my gratitude and appreciation to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of the hard-working folks at AMC Networks for their support and commitment to 'Dark Winds.' And, of course, I'm most thrilled to be spending time with this wonderful cast and crew whom I have grown to love." Wirth added, "Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and everyone at AMC Networks have been so supportive of our little show. I know I speak for our superlative writers, extraordinary cast, and dedicated crew when I say we are excited and energized by the opportunity to continue exploring and expanding the world of 'Dark Winds' in a fourth season."

The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

