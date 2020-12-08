Dave Bautista to Republican Congressman: America is Open, Bitch

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista continues to expand his feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. This time, Bautista is taking on all "Trump-loving republicans," in particular for their willingness to parrot things the president says that Bautista believes are not true. Bautista opened fire on one Florida lawmaker who complained of coronavirus shutdowns in america.

Bautista responded to a tweet from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz which shouted, "OPEN AMERICA UP!" But The Animal replied: "It feel like every Trump loving Republican is auditioning for a reality show. And their naive ass supporters equate that to good representation. America is open bitch!! Why don't you sensationalize safety and unity so we can be more open and stay open. You just suck Rick." Bautista added an emoji of a middle finger to emphasize his point.

Bautista also called for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to be put on trial for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic after learning the governor would be on a White House vaccine panel. "He should be on trial instead," Bautista wrote.

DeSantis is a longtime ally of Trump, but he is also allied with Bautista's former bosses in WWE. DeSantis gave the orders back in April to classify pro wrestling as an "essential" business, overriding local officials and essentially making Florida into the place to film wrestling during the pandemic. Both WWE and AEW have filmed all of their shows in the state since then.

But for Dave Bautista, the only loyalty that truly matters is one to the Democratic party, for which The Animal is an official spokesman, having appeared in multiple campaign ads for Joe Biden. And at Bleeding Cool, our only loyalty is to the clicks, which is why Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth has locked us in the basement and refuses to let us leave until we have produced a satisfactory supply of clickbait articles about Dave Bautista's tweets. Unfortunately, Booth's appetite for said clickbait articles has shown no limit thus far, and so we remain trapped in the basement, unable to leave. Kind of like a coronavirus shut down. [Editor's Note: Your loyalty seems to be in question, Jude, do we need to have another meeting about how having a positive attitude can increase productivity?]