DC's Legends of Tomorrow Shares 100th Ep Preview Images, Promo & More

Next week brings a special occasion for DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the long-running Arrowverse series' 100th episode "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (directed by Caity Lotz and written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala). In the next chapter, the now-flesh AI Gideon (Amy Louise Pemberton) experiences a meltdown that requires Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to deep dive into her mind for a hard reboot. To do that, they'll have to remind her of the Legends' history, which means familiar faces returning. So viewers can expect to see Wentworth Miller (Leonard Snart aka Captain Cold), Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), Victor Garber (Dr. Martin Stein aka Firestorm), Franz Drameh (Jax akaFirestorm), Falk Hentschel (Hawkman), Courtney Ford (Nora Darhk), and Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer aka The Atom) returning to celebrate (and helping to save the day one more time). Now, we have a look at two official images, an episode overview, and a promo teaser to get the party started early.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 3: "wvrdr_error_100<oest-of-th3-gs.gid30n> not found": LEGENDS OF PAST AND PRESENT IN THE 100th EPISODE – With Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and a now-human Gideon (Amy Pemberton) trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state. Astra and Spooner combine their powers to enter Gideon's mindscape and discover that a virus is trying to erase all of Gideon's memories. Acting fast, they devise a plan to defeat the virus before it's too late. Meanwhile, the Legends are about to go up against a powerful new foe. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian, and Adam Tsekham also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala.

So from Rip Hunter's first welcome on the Waverider to a glimpse of the show's 100th episode, here's a look at our Legends' own timeline- 100 episodes in 100 seconds:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow – 100 Episodes in 100 Seconds | DC FanDome 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUycDFQ6bC8)

With the series officially back, here's a look at a Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "The Bullet Blondes" (Kevin Mock / James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt), "The Need for Speed" (Alexandra La Roche / Morgan Faust & Marcelina Campos Mayhorn), "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (Caity Lotz / Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), "Speakeasy Does It" (Kristin Windell / Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever), "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist" (Andrew Kasch / Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner), "Deus Ex Latrina" (Nico Sachse / Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle), "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!" (Glen Winter / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), and "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.