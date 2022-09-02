DC's Stargirl Season 3 Update: S03E04 "The Evidence" Overview Released

The last time we checked in to see how things were going with The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl, we were checking out a trailer for S03E02 "Frenemies – Chapter Two: The Suspects," which included a Sylvester (Joel McHale)/The Shade (Jonathan Cake) face-off that we're looking forward to. But today's update is looking into the future with an overview for the fourth episode of the season. And from the description that's been added below, it looks like we have serious goings-on about to happen. We've got Sylvester moving things in a new direction, Pat (Luke Wilson) looking for some sage advice, Beth (Anjelika Washington) adding another name to the suspect list, and Courtney (Bassinger) looking to connect with Cameron (Hunter Sansone). So with that in mind, here's a look at our Season 3 preview update. First up, preview images, overview, and trailer for S03E02 "Frenemies – Chapter Two: The Suspects." Following that, we have overviews for S03E03 "Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail" and the recently-added S03E04 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence":

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 2 "Frenemies – Chapter Two: The Suspects": A MURDER MYSTERY IN BLUE VALLEY — After stumbling upon a suspicious murder in Blue Valley, the JSA begins looking at potential suspects. A tense run-in with The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) makes Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson) realize that Sylvester's (Joel McHale) old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara (Amy Smart) steps in to help Paula (Joy Osmanski), whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Neil Hopkins and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 3 "Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail: FINDING BALANCE – Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their murder investigation. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester (Joel McHale) looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 4 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence" – BACK TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME – After one of Sylvester's (Joel McHale) plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat (Luke Wilson) calls upon an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) reaches out to Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Hunter Sansone, and Alkoya Brunson also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.