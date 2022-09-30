DC's Stargirl Season 3 Update: S03E06 "The Betrayal" Images Released

With this week off, fans of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl had a chance to process where things stand heading into next week's return episode, S03E05 "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief" (October 5th). Sylvester's (Joel McHale) near-death experience resulted in a new Starman suit… and a bit of an anger issue. Meanwhile, Courtney and Cameron (Hunter Sansone) drew closer, but not before serious powers issues & a revelation on Cameron's part. And then there's Cindy (Meg DeLacy), whose mutating skin makes her a top suspect after Beth's (Anjelika Washington) big find. And that's just scratching the surface… but that's not all! As an update to our preview of the season, we also have preview images for S03E06 "Frenemies – Chapter Six: The Betrayal" (October 12th) where Pat (Luke Wilson) & Barbara (Amy Smart) scope out Courtney's situation. Meanwhile, it turns out that Sylvester may not be the best substitute JSA leader, as tensions escalate between Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) & Cindy. Here's a look:

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 5 "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief": SECRETS AND LIES — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she's pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda's (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Joel McHale, Joy Osmanski, and Neil Hopkins also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Steve Harper.

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 6 "Frenemies – Chapter Six: The Betrayal": CLASHING FRENEMIES – After learning that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending time with Cameron, Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) go on a recon mission to see if the Mahkents pose a threat. Meanwhile, Sylvester (Joel McHale) steps in to fill the void left by Courtney, and tensions between Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Cindy (Meg DeLacy) reach new heights. Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Alfredo Septien & Turi Meyer.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.