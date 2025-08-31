Posted in: Fox, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Dean Cain, gavin newsom, opinion

Dean Cain Not Hurt by ICE Training; Gavin Newsom Raises a Good Point

It was only a matter of time before Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) & Gov. Gavin Newsom's Press Office got into it.

We had a feeling that it was only going to be a matter of time before Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Press Office social media account (which has been doing a fantastic job of getting under the skin of Trumpers and MAGA in ways you usually don't see from Democrats) got into it – and Cain's not off to a great start. A quick history lesson? During a moment in time that can best be described as a real-world attempt to one-up Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park, FOX "News" posted a video of Cain going through training to be an honorary ICE Agent that gave us more S27E02: "Got a Nut" vibes than it had any right to.

Shortly after that video went live, Cain posted an image of himself with his arm wrapped up and in a sling. No one knew at the time if the injury had anything to do with his honorary ICE Agent training or not…

Gov. Newsom's press office didn't waste much time offering a response – and let's just say that it wasn't exactly overflowing with well-wishes and good vibes (as you can see):

turns out arresting innocent Latino kids and farmworkers is harder than playing Superman :( — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Clearly, Cain was hurt by the accusation. No, not the one where he was accused of "arresting innocent Latino kids and farmworkers"… the one about him being injured during his training to be an honorary ICE Agent:

To be clear? Cain only takes issue with the idea that he was injured during his training to be an honorary ICE Agent and not the "bigger picture" accusation – something Gov. Newsom's Press Office noticed…

Dean admits ICE duties = arresting innocent Latino kids and farmworkers. Incredible! — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 31, 2025 Show Full Tweet

John Oliver: Why ICE Agent Dean Cain Won't Need to Wear a Mask

One person not impressed by Cain's call to action was HBO's Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, who not only called out Cain's decision but also twisted the knife on Noem's ICE and how much "trouble" it must be in if it needs to look to Cain to be its savior. After noting how the agency appears "more than a little desperate" to recruit agents, Oliver shifted the focus to what Cain had to share with FOX "News" talking head Jesse Watters about joining ICE. "You know, there's an old saying in Hollywood: if all you can get is Dean Cain, you are fucked," Oliver shared with the audience and viewers watching on Sunday night.

The late-night host continued, "I'm not saying that ICE isn't finding people. I'm just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of 'The Dog Who Saved Christmas,' 'The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation,' 'The Dog Who Saved Holidays,' 'The Dog Who Saved Halloween,' 'The Dog Who Saved Easter,' and 'The Dog Who Saved Summer,' maybe you are in trouble." As for the argument being made that ICE agents need to be masked to prevent retaliation, Oliver ended with some good news for Cain – we think? "On the plus side, no need for that guy to wear a mask because the chances of anyone recognizing him are fucking zero," he said. For his part, this was Cain's response:

