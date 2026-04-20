Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Mating Season

Mating Season: "Big Mouth" Creators' New Series Gets Official Trailer

Set to hit Netflix on May 22nd and stemming from the folks who brought you "Big Mouth," here's the official trailer for Mating Season.

Article Summary Netflix releases a full trailer for its new adult animated comedy series Mating Season, premiering May 22, 2026.

The show follows Josh the bear and friends as they navigate romance, sex, and survival in the wild.

Mating Season promises outrageous animal antics and hilarious guest voices in a risqué forest setting.

A must-watch for fans craving the next adult animated hit after Big Mouth and Duckman.

Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming animated series, Mating Season, offering a clearer idea of what to expect from the first season. The show revolves around a bunch of animal friends living their lives during the animal breeding season. With all sorts of creatures getting it on with each other, even if it makes zero sense, and leads to new newborn babies in the wild.

The Only Animated Series About Animals Doin' It In The Wild

The focus of the season will be on a bear named Josh (voiced by Zach Woods) finding himself alone once again this year, as his raccoon friend Ray (voiced by Nick Kroll) tries to help him get laid just once by anyone who would be willing. The two receive advice from the other two members of their friend group, a fawn named Fawn (voiced by June Diane Raphael) and a fox named Penelope (voiced by Sabrina Jalees), as they attempt to help him find someone before the season runs its course. Along the way, you'll see a cavalcade of other animals and guest voice actors getting it on in ways you never could have imagined, or probably wanted to, unless you watched an episode of Duckman. Enjoy the trailer above; Mating Season debuts on May 22nd.

Netflix's Mating Season: What You Need to Know

Mating Season is an adult animated romantic comedy — set in the animal world — about love, sex, relationships, and the universal need to find a partner and perpetuate the species — starring bears, raccoons, deer, foxes, and a host of other horny, lovable forest critters. Created by Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, and Nick Kroll — and executive produced by them for their company, Brutus Pink — with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina serving as executive producers for Titmouse, this is going to satisfy all your post-Big Mouth comedy cravings.

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