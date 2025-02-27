Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection, Krysten Ritter

Dexter: Resurrection Reportedly Casts Krysten Ritter for Guest Arc

Krysten Ritter has reportedly joined Paramount+ with Showtime's Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection.

Article Summary Krysten Ritter reportedly joins Dexter: Resurrection for a guest arc as a sommelier with a killer secret.

Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter in the Paramount+ with Showtime series.

Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage add star power to the Dexter: Resurrection cast.

Dexter: Resurrection enriches the story with intriguing new characters and a star-studded cast.

Just when everyone thought she was in NYC to return as Jessica Jones for the second season of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (which begins filming any day now, so she easily still could), it turns out Krysten Ritter has joined the cast of Paramount+ with Showtime's Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection (which is currently filming). Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Ritter is set for a "high-profile guest arc" that would see her in the recurring role of Mia Lapierre, "a renowned sommelier who may be hiding a serial killer secret." The news comes after Ritter shared a post on Instagram Stories letting everyone know that she was "NYC bound baby" – but just to be clear, at the time of this writing, the casting hasn't been officially confirmed.

David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). In terms of new faces, Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War) have joined the cast in series regular roles.

Dinklage's Leon Prater is a billionaire venture capitalist who is seen as a generous philanthropist by the world – but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. Thurman's Charley is the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater (Dunklage), a former Special Ops officer who worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.

In addition, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU), Dominic Fumusa (Elsbeth), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) have joined the cast as series regulars. Mwine's Blessing Kamara is a rideshare driver who radiates unwavering optimism and is a man devoted to his family and community. Saraf's Detective Claudette Wallace is a razor-sharp investigator known for her methodical precision and unrelenting focus. Fumusa's Detective Melvin Oliva is Wallace's partner at the NYPD, who is the only one who understands his quirky partner. Suárez's Elsa Rivera is Harrison Morgan's (Jack Alcott) vibrant and determined friend and co-worker at the Empire Hotel.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

