Doctor Who: Is It Alex Kingston or River Song Dancing on "Strictly"?

Alex Kingston is confirmed to participate in this season of Strictly Come Dancing, but the internet still wants to talk about Doctor Who.

Article Summary Alex Kingston joins Strictly Come Dancing, sparking Doctor Who fan excitement and speculation.

Kingston shared that she doesn't know if she will get hit with a Doctor Who theme or not.

Fans hoping for Doctor Who flair may have to settle for behind-the-scenes references, not full cosplay.

River Song's adventures live on in Big Finish audio dramas, pairing her with multiple classic Doctors.

Alex Kingston was confirmed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, probably the top show on the BBC, but all we want to talk about is Doctor Who, of course. What were you expecting? For us to talk about the finer points of ballroom dancing? Nah, Doctor Who it is, since Kingston spent years playing River Song, the Doctor's wife, and has still legions of fans, more than when she was on ER or when she played Queen Boudicca, the woman who killed lots of Roman soldiers and burned out old Londinium.

Soooo, is her dance routine going to involve some kind of Doctor Who gimmick? Kingston said she had no clue.

"We don't have a say," she said."We don't know. And the dancers, the choreographers, they're the ones that sort of go and make the decisions, and I think we just are then told, 'Well, this is what you're going to be doing now.'" Apparently, the week of "Strictly" she will appear in is themed around musicals and movies. Like any actor, Kingston said she's terrified, since stage fright is a common thing. "There's a different sort of pressure I feel because it's not just the dance," she said. "It's also the character, and I don't want to be dressed as a Teletubby!"

So no, it's not River Song who will be dancing on "Strictly," but Alex Kingston. If you want your River Song fix, go buy her spinoff audio adventures on Big Finish, where she gets to meet pretty much every other Doctor, including Tom Baker, Colin Baker, Paul McGann, Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant, and, most recently, Christopher Eccleston. The latter adventure is particularly interesting since it takes place during the Ninth Doctor's darker, loner mode before he met Rose, and he has no patience for someone like River at all. In fact, he seems to loathe her, especially when he seems to figure out she's his wife from the future.

