Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson Share Clip During GMA Visit

Earlier today, Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson stopped by ABC's Good Morning America - and they brought a clip with them.

With the clock counting down to Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) new season of BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, we learned from Gatwa's Instagram Stories that he was in NYC and that he would be joining Seth Meyers on Meyers' NBC late-night talk show, Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night. But Gatwa & Gibson's press tour actually kicked off earlier today, with the duo checking in with the folks over at ABC's Good Morning America to discuss the new adventures, what it's been like for the duo since joining the long-running series, and much more. But that wasn't all…

Kicking in at around the 1:30 mark, we see Ruby (Gibson) exiting the TARDIS – mesmerized by the prehistoric world surrounding her. The Doctor (Gatwa) uses the moment not just to explain how the TARDIS works (and what the name stands for) but to also offer her some "time geography" that should make the folks living in Wyoming smile…

Here's what else we know about the upcoming new series of Doctor Who adventures on Disney+, BBC iPlayer & BBC One

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

