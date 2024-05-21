Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO City

Build Your Own LEGO Delivery Truck with New LEGO City Set

The LEGO City Yellow Delivery Truck is pulling up and is filled with some of the latest sets that your minifigures can now enjoy

Article Summary Introducing the LEGO City Yellow Delivery Truck Set, a dynamic addition to any LEGO collection.

Complete with a functional forklift, hot-dog stand, and 4 minifigures, this set boasts 1,061 pieces.

Features include opening trailer side panels for interactive play and pallets with mini LEGO sets.

Set for release in June 2024 at $99.99, fans can preview but not pre-order yet at LEGOShop.

Your LEGO City is about to get an impressive delivery as LEGO debuts its new Delivery Truck set. This is more than your average truck as it is a brick-built LEGO truck with a large trailer that is filled with pallets of play sets. That is right, your LEGO City collection is about to get a hefty order of LEGO sets with this impressive 1,061 set that comes in at 18.5" long. The set will also include a functioning forklift truck for the workers, a delicious hot-dog stand, and four LEGO City minifigures to help get the job done. Sets like this will greatly improve any LEGO City collection, and it will be fun to see your Minifigures getting their own sets to unbox. The Yellow LEGO Delivery Truck is set to arrive in June 2024 for $99.99, and pre-orders are not live yet but can be seen on the LEGOShop.

LEGO Delivery Truck Has Arrived in LEGO City

"Here's the ultimate toy truck for LEGO® fans! Delight your little builder with the LEGO City Yellow Delivery Truck Toy (60440) playset for ages 8 and up, featuring a LEGO truck with a large trailer, pallets of playsets, a functioning toy forklift truck and a hot-dog stand. Just add the 4 minifigures for hours of imaginative play and storytelling."

What's in the box? – This fun toy building set includes everything kids need to create the LEGO® City Yellow Delivery Truck, toy forklift and hot-dog stand, plus 4 minifigures

A toy vehicle for LEGO® enthusiasts – Kids can open the side panels of the LEGO truck's trailer and use the forklift to load the pallets of toy LEGO sets into the cargo bay

Minifigure accessories – This toy truck and trailer set comes with accessories for pretend play, including LEGO® boxes, 2 hot dogs, ketchup, mustard and tools

