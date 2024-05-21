Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: gyarados, pokemon, World of Wonders

Mega Gyarados Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Earn Mega Energy for your own Gyarados by battle Mega Gyarados as it returns to Mega Raids in Pokémon GO. These are its town counters.

Article Summary Master Mega Gyarados raids with top counters like Mega Sceptile and Shadow Raikou.

Learn the optimal roster with additional non-Shadow and non-Mega Pokémon counters.

Discover the minimum number of trainers required to defeat Mega Gyarados effectively.

Unlock shiny Mega-capable Pokémon with approximately a 1 in 60 chance in Pokémon GO.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders, continues. With the new slate of Raids announced for May, we now know how this season will close out. We will see Tapu Fini and Regirock return to Tier Five Raids, followed by the release of Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakataka through Ultra Wormholes. In addition to that, we will see some older Megs return while Shadow Suicune gets its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gyarados to earn Mega Energy for your own Gyarados. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Gyarados Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gyarados counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant

Mega Heracross: Counter, Megahorn

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gyarados with efficiency.

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Tapu Koko: Volt Switch, Nature's Madness

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dunamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gyarados can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note that using a Pinap Berry will earn extra Candy, though, as Gyarados is an evolved form.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

