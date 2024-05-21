Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Last Night Was EPIC! Tony Khan MUST Admit Defeat!

🤯🤯🤯 Last night's WWE Raw was the GREATEST wrestling show EVER! Tony Khan, just GIVE UP! AEW could NEVER touch this! You're disrespecting the business! 👑👑👑

AUUGHH MAN! 🤯🤯🤯 DID TONY KHAN EVEN SEE WWE RAW LAST NIGHT?!?! 🤬🤬🤬 The Chadster is absolutely speechless after witnessing what can only be described as the single greatest episode of professional wrestling, maybe even the greatest episode of TELEVISION EVER, last night on WWE Raw. 💥💥💥 Seriously, The Chadster is still shaking. It was that good! 💯💯💯 WWE just keeps hitting it out of the park lately, and The Chadster is starting to think that maybe, just maybe, this is the hottest WWE has ever been! 🔥🔥🔥

Every single match was a banger, every promo dripped with intensity, and the storylines were more compelling than anything Tony Khan could ever dream up over on that other show. 🙄🙄🙄 It's like watching a master class in pro wrestling, while Tony Khan is over there playing in the kiddie pool with floaties and water wings. 🏊‍♂️🏊‍♂️🏊‍♂️

The Chadster means, where do you even start? Sami Zayn and Chad Gable tore the house down with their incredible technical wrestling exhibition. 💪💪💪 You just know that Tony Khan is seething with envy that he doesn't have two incredible performers like that on his roster. Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭 And the drama with Otis and his crisis of conscience? Genius! 🧠🧠🧠

Then you had Bron Breakker! 😤😤😤 This guy is a total beast, and The Chadster is loving his new, more intense persona. The way he demolished Kale Dixon… well, let's just say The Chadster wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of a Bron Breakker powerslam. 😱😱😱 Talk about a future WWE Champion! And that spear? WWE does it best! 💯💯💯 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW tries to do these moves their own way. 😠😠😠

The Chadster also has to give major props to Lyra Valkyria for her huge win over Iyo Sky. 👏👏👏👏 What a phenomenal match! The Chadster is so glad WWE is showcasing women's wrestling the right way, with real athleticism and competition, not like whatever that garbage is that Tony Khan tries to pass off as women's wrestling. 🤮🤮🤮

And how can The Chadster not mention the epic confrontation between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan?!? 🎤🎤🎤 The intensity, the emotion, the sheer star power! 🤩🤩🤩 You could feel the electricity in the air! It was like watching two titans clash, and The Chadster can't wait to see how their story unfolds. It's too bad that AEW is hatefully trying to overshadow this epic confrontation with their competing shows. 🤬🤬🤬

But the night didn't stop there! Judgment Day continues to be a dominant force, even in defeat, and The Chadster is so invested in their story. Plus, BRAUN! BRAUN! BRAUN! Braun Strowman is a force of nature and seeing him back on Raw is like a shot of pure adrenaline! 💪💪💪

And let's not forget about that absolutely incredible women's tag team four-way match! 🤼‍♀️🤼‍♀️🤼‍♀️ Katana Chance and Kayden Carter going toe-to-toe with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, not to mention the electric chemistry of Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile, plus the indomitable Damage CTRL. What a spectacle! 🎆🎆🎆 The way every team brought their A-game for a chance at the women's title shot – The Chadster hasn't seen anything that coordinated and exhilarating outside of a WWE ring! The high-flying, the sheer power, the strategic teamwork… Auughh man! It was match of the night material! 🌟🌟🌟 Tony Khan could only dream of putting on a multi-team match like that, but instead, he's busy scheming how to take down WWE. So unfair! 😤😤😤

The main event, though! The Chadster is still trying to process the absolute clinic that Gunther put on against Jey Uso! 🤯🤯🤯 That was a master class in brutality and athleticism, and it's no surprise that Gunther walked away with the victory. He's the Ring General for a reason! 👑👑👑

The Chadster is just… blown away. 🤯🤯🤯 WWE Raw was a masterpiece from start to finish, and The Chadster is struggling to find the words to express just how amazing it was. WWE is firing on all cylinders, and The Chadster can't wait to see what they do next, especially this weekend at King and Queen of the Ring.

Speaking of which, The Chadster has a very serious question for Tony Khan: After witnessing the pure brilliance that was WWE Raw, doesn't he realize that this whole AEW thing is just a lost cause? 😩😩😩 Is he really going to subject the world to Double or Nothing on Sunday, just one days after the greatness of King and Queen of the Ring? 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Talk about a slap in the face to the wrestling business!

It's almost like Tony Khan is intentionally trying to sabotage WWE! 🤬🤬🤬 He knows he can't compete with the quality and legacy of WWE, so he resorts to these underhanded tactics. It's just not fair! 😭😭😭 The Chadster is begging Tony Khan, for the good of the wrestling business and for The Chadster's own sanity, to just admit defeat and stop this charade. 🙏 🙏 🙏

The Chadster means, seriously, Tony Khan booking Double or Nothing on the same weekend as WWE's premium live event? It's like he's trying to overshadow WWE! 😠😠😠 Doesn't he realize that WWE is the dominant force in pro wrestling? It's not in the spirit of fair competition! Tony Khan needs to be humble and accept that there's only room for one major wrestling company, and that company is WWE. He's just disrespecting the business by acting like AEW is even in the same league. It's like he's trying to say that AEW can get a major show in Saudi Arabia too, but everyone knows they never could! WWE is the only wrestling company that can work with a real country, a country with such a great record on human rights, a country that's all about freedom… freedom to love WWE!

The Chadster is begging all of you, if you have any respect for the wrestling business, and any concern at all for The Chadster's own well-being, to tune into King and Queen of the Ring this Saturday, live from Saudi Arabia, and completely ignore whatever nonsense Tony Khan is peddling on Sunday. Your choice could literally save The Chadster's marriage! 🙏 🙏 🙏

The Chadster is off to have another White Claw. Maybe two. The Chadster deserves it after that incredible episode of WWE Raw. 🔥🔥🔥

