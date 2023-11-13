Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who: Nicola Coughlan Checks In with The Whoniverse (VIDEO)

Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) checked in with The Whoniverse via video while filming the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special.

Article Summary Nicola Coughlan joins Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies confirmed her appearance last week, after set leaks offered the first reveal.

A new Doctor Who theme by Murray Gold and Segun Akinola was performed by the BBC National Orchestra.

Here's a look at who else is on tap to join the new series of adventures.

Last week, we learned from Showrunner Russell T. Davies that Derry Girls & Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was set to be a guest star in the Christmas Special. But we're not talking about this year's special – Davies was referring to next year's special, with Coughlan joining Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday). With the special currently filming, Coughlan is checking in personally to let all of us know that we can expect to see her in Gatwa's second series of adventures.

Here's a look at the video of Coughlan confirming that he has officially joined "The Whoniverse" – followed by what else we know about what's to come after the three-episode 60th-anniversary special event kicking off at the end of the month:

Here's a look back at Murray Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!