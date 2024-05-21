Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: jon moxley, twitter, wrestling

Jon Moxley Urges Fans to "Throw Twitter in the Garbage"

AEW star Jon Moxley delivered a scathing critique of Twitter during his recent appearance on Hey! (EW), urging fans to abandon the platform for the sake of their well-being.

Professional wrestling, a captivating fusion of athleticism and theatrics, often provides a platform for performers to transcend the boundaries of the squared circle and express their perspectives on societal matters. Jon Moxley, a prominent figure in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), recently utilized his appearance on the organization's digital program, "Hey! (EW)" to deliver an impassioned critique of the ubiquitous social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, urging individuals to relinquish their digital dependence.

During the program, Moxley expounded upon his aversion to the platform in comments transcribed by Fightful, stating, "Yeah, I don't like Twitter at all. It's hard to escape it. Because everything that's in the news about any subject is about something somebody said or did on Twitter. So I'm going to hear about it. It's impossible to escape. Or if it's not Twitter, it's something else."

Moxley's sentiment reflects a growing concern among individuals who perceive X as an amplifier of negativity and a catalyst for societal discord. The platform's propensity for fostering inflammatory discourse and perpetuating a culture of outrage has been widely documented, leading many to question its overall societal benefit.

The former AEW World Champion continued his critique, emphasizing his belief that X engenders animosity and exacerbates existing societal divisions: "But I feel like Twitter particularly is just like, it brings the worst out of everyone. It's the worst version of everyone, it's the worst way for people to interact. It's terrible. I think people are already dead. I think everyone should just drop it."

Moxley's stark assertion that "people are already dead" alludes to the potential for social media to erode genuine human connection, supplanting meaningful interpersonal relationships with superficial digital interactions. This sentiment resonates with a growing body of research that suggests excessive social media usage can contribute to feelings of isolation, anxiety, and depression.

While Moxley acknowledged the potential utility of X in emergency situations, he remained resolute in his conviction that society would be better served by abandoning the platform: "I'll keep it for emergencies. Just in case, you know, I get a… Say I get lost or something, and my only communication to the world is like, here are my coordinates, somebody find me, or if for some reason I need to say something to the world, you know, it could be useful, and I don't want anybody to steal it and start pretending to be me, so I keep it."

This pragmatic concession underscores Moxley's recognition of X's limited practical applications, while simultaneously reaffirming his belief that its detriments far outweigh its benefits.

Moxley concluded his diatribe with a direct appeal to the global populace, imploring individuals to liberate themselves from the clutches of Twitter: "But people try to be like, 'Oh man, can you put this up or can you promote this?' If I do it for one person, I have to do it for everybody. I think my advice to the entire world would be get off that thing. Take it off your phone. Throw it in the garbage. We don't need Twitter."

Jonathan Moxley's impassioned plea to abandon X serves as a timely reminder that the pursuit of digital connectivity should not come at the expense of genuine human interaction and societal well-being. In a world increasingly dominated by the pervasive influence of social media, Moxley's message encourages individuals to critically evaluate their relationship with these platforms and prioritize their mental and emotional well-being.

