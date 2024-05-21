Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 S01 Finale: 3.5M Global Views First 5 Days; TAS Views Double

Disney has released some figures on the X-Men '97 season finale as well as previous episodes - and they're as impressive as we thought.

Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 is one of those shows you just knew was big and was getting bigger with each weekly episode. Thanks to an exclusive report from Deadline Hollywood, we actually have some numbers to bolster that belief. The season finale episode S01E10: "Tolerance Is Extinction" has clocked in 3.5 million views globally during its first five days on Disney+ – giving it the distinction of being the most-viewed full-length animation series finale (taking the title from What If…? Season 1). In addition, Disney reported that viewing numbers on the four episodes leading into the season wrap-up have also grown. While a breakdown of viewership numbers wasn't made available, here's some perspective – the first two episodes of the animated series saw a collective 4 million views over the course of their first five days. Even nicer music to "The Mouse's" ears? The 2024 animated series has doubled viewership numbers for the original 1992 series since its March premiere.

Heading into the weekend, series creator, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Brad Winderbaum, head of animation, would offer some additional details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article confirmed that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

Thank you. I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!